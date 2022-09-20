Technology News
loading

Twitter India Summoned to Appear Before DCW on September 26 Over Objections Content

Twitter is asked to present a report on the steps being to prevent such content being propagated through its medium.

By ANI |  Updated: 20 September 2022 22:19 IST
Twitter India Summoned to Appear Before DCW on September 26 Over Objections Content

DCW said it is distressing that such illegal content is being publicised on Twitter

Highlights
  • DCW said some tweets are depicting explicit content involving children
  • DCW took suo moto cognizance of several alleged tweets on Twitter
  • DCW has also summoned Delhi Police in the matter

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned Twitter India and Delhi Police officials over alleged videos of child pornography and rape being shared on the social media platform. DCW took suo moto cognizance of several alleged tweets on the social media platform Twitter displaying child pornography.

"Videos of child pornography were shared on Twitter and were sold for Rs. 20. Twitter is yet to delete them and report it further. We have summoned the head of Twitter India and have sought a report. We have also summoned Delhi Police and have sought immediate action," DCW chief Swati Maliwal told ANI.

DCW said these tweets are openly depicting videos and photographs of sexual acts involving children.

In its letter to Twitter India and Delhi Police, the Commission said, "Some of the twitter accounts engaging in these criminal acts appear to be running a racket wherein they seek money for providing pornographic and rape videos of children and women from other users of the social media platform," said DCW.

The Commission claimed there appears to be hundreds of such objectionable videos on the social media platform which are openly displaying child pornography and rape videos of women and children.

DCW said it is deeply distressing that such illegal acts involving sexual abuse of children and young women are being publicised openly through the social media platform Twitter.

The Commission said it wishes to ascertain the steps being taken by Twitter to prevent such "filthy and outrightly criminal acts" being propagated through its medium as well as the systems in place in the platform to immediately report the same to law enforcement agencies.

"Now therefore you are hereby summoned to appear before the Commission for the purpose aforementioned on September 26. If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of non-attendance as provided in law," stated DCW.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DCW, Twitter, Twitter India
MacBook Air (M1) Teased to Cost Less Than Rs. 70,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
Twitter India Summoned to Appear Before DCW on September 26 Over Objections Content
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  4. iPhone 15 Models Specifications, Features Leaked: All Details
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Sale Dates Tipped
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  8. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco Offers Discounts on These Phones
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6D Series, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola, Uber said to Have Asked Their Indian Partners to Ensure Working Rear Seatbelt
  2. Realme 10 Gets CB Test Certification, May Feature 4,880mAh Battery: Report
  3. Twitter India Summoned to Appear Before DCW on September 26 Over Objections Content
  4. MacBook Air (M1) Teased to Cost Less Than Rs. 70,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  5. UPI Daily Transactions Expected to Cross 1 Billion-Mark in Next 5 Years: Nirmala Sitharaman
  6. iOS 16 Clipboard Paste Permission Bug Acknowledged by Apple Executive, Fix to Come Next Week: Reports
  7. Twitter Witnessed Highest Volume of Traffic Ever on the Day of Queen Elizabeth II's Demise: All Details
  8. Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 GPUs: Real-Time Ray Tracing, DLSS3, 'Neural Rendering', AV1 Encode
  9. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (6th Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch (4th Gen) Spotted on Logitech Website: Report
  10. FTX Crypto Exchange 'Unauthorised', UK's Financial Watchdog FCA Warns Citizens: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.