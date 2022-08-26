Technology News
Twitter Questioned Over Whistleblower's Claims on India Operations by Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel

Peiter Zatko accused Twitter of knowingly allowing the Indian government to place its "agents" on the company payroll.

By Richa Sharma |  Updated: 26 August 2022 22:14 IST
Twitter Questioned Over Whistleblower’s Claims on India Operations by Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel

Twitter officials were asked whether the data security policies are in synch with local policies

Highlights
  • The meeting was scheduled from 4.30pm IST on Friday
  • Twitter was questioned about the revelations by Peiter Zatko
  • The panel is said to be not satisfied with the replies of the executives

Twitter was questioned rigorously by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology on Friday over a whistleblower's revelations on its India operations. The social media platform's officials were asked about data security and privacy. The Twitter executives denied the whistleblower's claims. However, as per the sources, the panel has cited the replies provided by Twitter executives as "not satisfactory". The parliamentary committee is currently working to prepare a comprehensive report on data privacy and security in the country.

As reported by PTI, top Twitter executives Samiran Gupta, Senior Director (Public Policy) and Shagufta Kamran, Director (Public Policy), were summoned before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology on Friday. The meeting was scheduled from 4.30 pm IST. Besides Tharoor as the chair, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, TRS MP Ranjith Reddy, BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and CPI(M)'s John Brittas were also a part of the panel.

The microblogging site was questioned about the revelations by the company's former Head of Security, Peiter Zatko, accusing Twitter of knowingly allowing the Indian government to place its "agents" on the company payroll. As per Zatko, the agents had "direct unsupervised access to the company's systems and user data".

The company's officials were also asked whether the data security policies are in synch with local policies. They were also grilled about how the company handles conflicts in national privacy policies of different countries. According to the source, the panel is not satisfied with the replies of the executives.

The company's officials rejected Zatko's claims. In line with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's response to the revelations, the microblogging site has called these claims as “false narrative”.

Further reading: Twitter, parliamentary panel, data security, data privacy
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Data Privacy Concerns: IRCTC Withdraws Tender for Hiring Consultant to Monetise Passenger Info

Twitter Questioned Over Whistleblower’s Claims on India Operations by Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel
