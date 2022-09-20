Technology News
loading

Twitter Witnessed Highest Volume of Traffic Ever on the Day of Queen Elizabeth II's Demise: All Details

Twitter said that over 30.2 million tweets have been posted about Queen Elizabeth II since September 8.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 20:53 IST
Twitter Witnessed Highest Volume of Traffic Ever on the Day of Queen Elizabeth II's Demise: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter said that the most retweeted tweet ever is the announcement of Queen's demise

Highlights
  • Twitter crashed for several users on the night of September 8
  • The Royal Family’s Twitter handle was the 4th most mentioned account
  • Twitter said there were over 1 million tweets about the queue

Twitter witnessed the maximum number of conversations ever on its microblogging platform on September 8, the day when the Royal Family announced the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. Twitter also announced that over 11.1 million tweets were posted on the same day about the Queen's demise. The social media firm added that the Royal Family's official Twitter handle was the 4th most mentioned account on the same day, while the most retweeted post so far is the announcement by Queen's family. It was previously also reported that Twitter was down for several users on the night of September 8.

The San Francisco-based social media company has announced that Twitter saw the highest ever volume of conversations on September 8, when the Royal Family shared the news of Queen Elizabeth II's demise. The company also said that over 11.1 million tweets about the Queen were posted on the same day, while the Royal Family's (@RoyalFamily) Twitter handle was the 4th most mentioned account on the website.

Twitter added that since September 8, there have been over 30.2 million tweets about the Queen. The company highlighted that there were over 1 million tweets about the queues, and the hashtag 'Queue for the Queen' topped the list within the conversation. Lastly, the top retweeted tweet so far on the platform has been the Royal Family's announcement about the Queen Elizabeth II's passing away, according to Twitter.

According to a recent report by Reuters, the Google searches with the word “queue” in UK peaked at around 6am local time on September 8. Some users reportedly dubbed the queue for the Queen as the “mother of all queues”. Additionally, the flight transporting Queen Elizabeth II's corpse form Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history, the report highlighted.

On the night Queen Elizabeth II's demise was communicated by the Royal Family, Twitter was down for several users. However, there might be no direct co-relation between the two. There were over two thousand users who reported that they were not able to access the microblogging website. Fortunately, Twitter was working fine in India for most users, and only about 600 users reported that they were unable to visit the website.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II demise
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (6th Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch (4th Gen) Spotted on Logitech Website: Report
UPI Daily Transactions Expected to Cross 1 Billion-Mark in Next 5 Years: Nirmala Sitharaman

Related Stories

Twitter Witnessed Highest Volume of Traffic Ever on the Day of Queen Elizabeth II's Demise: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. iPhone 15 Models Specifications, Features Leaked: All Details
  6. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco Offers Discounts on These Phones
  8. Lava Blaze Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  9. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  10. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, X3 50 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. UPI Daily Transactions Expected to Cross 1 Billion-Mark in Next 5 Years: Nirmala Sitharaman
  2. iOS 16 Clipboard Paste Permission Bug Acknowledged by Apple Executive, Fix to Come Next Week: Reports
  3. Twitter Witnessed Highest Volume of Traffic Ever on the Day of Queen Elizabeth II's Demise: All Details
  4. Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 GPUs: Real-Time Ray Tracing, DLSS3, 'Neural Rendering', AV1 Encode
  5. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (6th Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch (4th Gen) Spotted on Logitech Website: Report
  6. FTX Crypto Exchange 'Unauthorised', UK's Financial Watchdog FCA Warns Citizens: Details
  7. Xiaomi President Quizzes Users on Interactive Display Cutout Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island: Details
  8. Micromax In 1, Micromax In Note 1 Users Report Severe Battery Drain and Swelling After Recent Update
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Series Sees High Demand, Apple Asks Foxconn to Ramp Up Production: Ming Chi-Kuo
  10. Honor Pad 8 With 12-inch LCD 2K Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.