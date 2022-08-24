Technology News
Former Twitter security chief Peter 'Mudge' Zatko alleged that the company misled regulators.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 24 August 2022 12:23 IST
Twitter security chief Peter Zatko recently alleged that the social media platform had misled regulators

  • Ella Irwin is expected to lead the HPS team
  • Health experience team works towards reducing harmful content
  • Service team is responsible for taking down spam accounts

Twitter is reportedly working on bringing together the teams that engages in reducing toxic content and spam bots on the social media platform. The latest development comes amidst a former Twitter security chief Peter 'Mudge' Zatko alleged that the company misled regulators regarding the poor cybersecurity defenses of the micro-blogging site. The security expert has also alleged that Twitter prioritised user growth over reducing spam on the service.

According to a staff memo seen by Reuters, Twitter is heading to combine its health experience team with its service team and plans to call the new group "Health Products and Services (HPS)”.

The health experience team at Twitter works towards reducing harmful content while the service team is responsible for reviewing profiles reported by users along with taking down spam accounts.

Ella Irwin, the current vice president of product for health and Twitter service is expected to lead the HPS team.

Twitter security chief Peter 'Mudge' Zatko recently alleged that the social media platform had misled regulators regarding its defences against hackers and spam accounts. Mudge also added that Twitter had falsely claimed that it has a solid security plan. The security expert also added that the company had been "forced" by the Indian government to put one of its agents on the company's payroll.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Twitter
Jasmin Jose
