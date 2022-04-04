Twitter Exploring a Co-Author Feature, Lets Two Accounts Pen a Tweet

Social media giant Twitter has started testing the 'co-author' tweet feature, just as Instagram rolled out in 2021 on its platform. This feature becomes useful when two accounts want to have their names attached to a single post, ranging from brand partnerships to influencer campaigns. Once published, collaborative tweets are shared with followers from both accounts, and both avatars will be shown to the top left of the post.

As per TechCrunch, Twitter has confirmed it's "exploring" a new feature that would allow two account to co-author a single tweet. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has been posting evidence of the feature's development since at least December.

According to the screenshots obtained by TechCrunch, users will only be able to invite public accounts who follow them to co-author a tweet, and they will have to accept the invitation.

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed in a regulatory filing that he has a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter. Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares. His stake in Twitter is considered a passive investment, which means Musk is a long-term investor that's looking to minimise his buying and selling of the shares.

Late last week, it was reported that TweetDeck may soon become a paid feature that is exclusive to Twitter Blue. The upcoming version of TweetDeck — Twitter's tweet management tool — was spotted with a sign-up page by a tipster. In July last year, Twitter had rolled out a major design overhaul for TweetDeck.