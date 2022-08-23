Technology News
loading

Government Forced Twitter to Put Agent on Payroll, Former Twitter Executive Claims: Report

The whistleblower claims the government agent would have had access to sensitive user data due to Twitter's weak security infrastructure.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 August 2022 21:43 IST
Government Forced Twitter to Put Agent on Payroll, Former Twitter Executive Claims: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The whistleblower also claims that Twitter did not do enough to cut down on spam

Highlights
  • Twitter was allegedly forced into placing an agent on its payroll
  • The claim was made by the microblogging site's former chief of security
  • The former Twitter executive highlighted other flaws to US regulators

A former Twitter security chief has alleged in a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DoJ), that the Indian government compelled the microblogging service to place a government agent on its staff, according to a report. The security expert has also alleged that Twitter prioritised user growth over reducing spam on the service, and that its claims of having a "solid security plan" violated a 11-year-old settlement with the FTC. 

According to a report by The Washington Post, which published a redacted copy of the complaint, former Twitter security chief and popular hacker Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko has alleged that the company had been "forced" by the Indian government to put one of its agents on the company's payroll. The whistleblower claims that this gave the government access to user data when "intense protests" were taking place in the country, according to the report, which states that information to support the claim has been sent to the US DoJ and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. 

Gadgets 360 has reached out to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Twitter for comment and this article will be updated once a response is received. 

Zatko has also claimed that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had wrongfully claimed that the firm was “strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can,” according to the report.

The complaint alleges that Twitter employees had "wide-ranging and poorly tracked" access to important software that resulted in hacks of well-known accounts such as former US President Barack Obama, and Elon Musk, according to the report. The Tesla CEO is currently in a legal tussle with Twitter over his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,51,300 crore) bid to acquire the microblogging service. 

A US court convicted a former Twitter employee on charges of spying for Saudi Arabia, earlier this month. According to a report by the Associated Press, Ahmad Abouammo, a US citizen and former media partnership manager for Twitter's Middle East region was found guilty of failing to register as an agent for Saudi Arabia after accessing private data on users critical of the Saudi government. 

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Visit Canadian Certification Site REL Ahead of Launch: Report

Related Stories

Government Forced Twitter to Put Agent on Payroll, Former Twitter Executive Claims: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India
  3. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  4. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A13 5G Price, Availability Confirmed
  7. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime Launched in India
  8. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  9. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS
  2. Government Forced Twitter to Put Agent on Payroll, Former Twitter Executive Claims: Report
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Visit Canadian Certification Site REL Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Delhi Announces New EV Action Plan, Aims to Install One Public Charging Point for 15 EVs by 2024
  5. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Getting Android 13 Update in India for Limited Users
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max Gaining Ground: Report
  7. Consumers Holding Back on Electric Scooter Purchases Over Safety Concerns, Survey Says
  8. YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report
  9. Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  10. Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.