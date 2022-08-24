The complaint could provide Musk with new angles to pursue his legal battle
The recent whistleblower complaint by Twitter's former security chief could provide billionaire Elon Musk with ammunition in his attempt to exit buying the social media platform for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,51,100 crore). It is not clear as of now whether and how Musk's team will use the whistleblower's information. Mudge alleged in a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) that Twitter misled regulators regarding the poor cybersecurity defences of the microblogging site.
According to a recent report from Reuters, the recent complaint against Twitter by whistleblower Peiter ‘Mudge' Zatko, could provide billionaire Elon Musk with the right ammunition as the attempts to exit the deal to take Twitter private.
The complaint could provide Musk with new angles to pursue his legal battle although it is not clear whether and how Musk's team will use the whistleblower's information, according to the report.
Twitter's former security chief has alleged that had misled regulators regarding its security practices to protect against hackers and spam accounts. Mudge also added that Twitter had falsely claimed that it has a solid security plan, The Washington Post reported.
