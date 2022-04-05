Technology News
Elon Musk Posts Poll for Edit Button on Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal Asks to Vote Carefully

“The consequences of this poll will be important,” Agrawal tweeted.

By Agencies | Updated: 5 April 2022 10:00 IST
Elon Musk Posts Poll for Edit Button on Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal Asks to Vote Carefully

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk had said he was “giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform

  • Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter on Monday
  • Twitter users have been asking for an edit button for several years
  • Twitter said on April 1 that it was "working" on an edit button

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll on Monday, asking users if they wanted an edit button.

The poll comes after Musk disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter earlier in the day, worth nearly $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,700 crore), that made him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder.

"Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in the tweet.

Replying to Musk's poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the consequences of the poll will be important. "Please vote carefully," he said.

On April 1, Twitter had tweeted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" feature. When asked if the tweet was a joke, the company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

Musk's stake in Twitter is considered a passive investment, which means Musk is a long-term investor that's looking to minimise his buying and selling of the shares. However, Musk has been raising questions about the ability to communicate freely on Twitter, tweeting last month about free speech and the social media platform and industry analysts were sceptical about the mercurial CEO remaining on the sidelines anywhere.

In addition to raising questions about freedom of speech on Twitter, Musk, in a separate tweet, said that he was “giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform.

Twitter, Elon Musk
