Technology News
loading

Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' as Challenger to Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid Emerges

Thoma Bravo has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 April 2022 09:56 IST
Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' as Challenger to Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid Emerges

Photo Credit: Reuters

Earlier this week, Elon Musk made a $43 billion (roughly Rs. 3,28,250 crore) bid for Twitter

Highlights
  • Twitter is looking to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake
  • Thoma Bravo is also said to be putting together a bid for Twitter
  • Thoma Bravo has $103 billion (roughly Rs. 7,86,250 crore) in assets

Twitter adopted a 'poison pill' on Friday to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform, as a buyout firm emerged to challenge his $43 billion (roughly Rs. 3,28,250 crore) bid for the company.

Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm that had more than $103 billion (roughly Rs. 7,86,250 crore) in assets under management as of the end of December, has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, people familiar with the matter said.

It is not clear how much Thoma Bravo would be prepared to offer and there is no certainty that such a rival bid will materialize, the sources cautioned, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

A Thoma Bravo spokesperson declined to comment while Twitter representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Post reported on Thursday that Thoma Bravo was considering a bid for Twitter.

Twitter said on Friday it adopted a poison pill that would dilute anyone amassing a stake in the company of more than 15 percent by selling more shares to other shareholders at a discount. Known formally as a shareholder rights plan, the poison pill will be in place for 364 days.

The move would not bar Musk from taking his offer directly to Twitter shareholders by launching a tender offer. While the poison pill would prevent most Twitter shareholders from selling their shares, the tender offer would allow them to register their support or disapproval of Musk's offer.

"It is a predictable defensive measure for the board to go down that will not be viewed positively by shareholders given the potential dilution and acquisition unfriendly move," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tweeted on Friday.

Thoma Bravo's interest raises the spectre of more private equity firms vying for Twitter. The global private equity industry is sitting on about $1.8 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,37,40,310 crore) in dry powder, according to data provider Preqin. Unlike major technology conglomerates, most buyout firms would not face antitrust restrictions in acquiring Twitter.

It remains possible that a private equity firm will boost Musk's bid by partnering with him rather than challenging him. Musk's criticism of Twitter's reliance on advertising for most of its revenue, however, has made some private equity firms apprehensive about teaming up with him, industry sources said. This is because a strong cash flow makes financing a leveraged buyout much easier.

Silver Lake, a private equity firm with more than $90 billion (roughly Rs. 6,87,010 crore) in assets under management, would be a natural partner for Musk because it offered financing for his $72-billion bid (roughly Rs. 5,49,610 crore) for Tesla four years ago, which Musk subsequently abandoned. Silver Lake co-chief executive Egon Durban also sits on Twitter's board.

But Durban did not recuse himself on Thursday when Twitter's board met to discuss Musk's offer for the first time, people familiar with the matter said, in a sign that Silver Lake has not sought to team up with Musk or make a bid of its own thus far.

It remains possible that Silver Lake will choose to become involved as a buyer. A Silver Lake spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

'BEST AND FINAL OFFER'

Twitter has more than $6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,800 crore) of cash on its balance sheet and its annual cash flow is close to $700 million (roughly 5,340 crore), providing some comfort to banks considering whether should provide debt for a deal. Still, a leveraged buyout for Twitter could be the biggest of all time, potentially requiring several buyout firms and other major institutional investors to team up.

Musk is the world's richest person with a net worth pegged by Forbes at $265 billion (roughly Rs. 20,22,860 crore). He has however drawn a line on how much he is willing to pay. He informed Twitter on Wednesday that his $54.20-per-share (roughly Rs. 4,140) all-cash bid for the company was his "best and final offer", and that he would reconsider his position as a Twitter shareholder if it was rejected. Musk owns more than 9 percent of Twitter, making him the largest shareholder after mutual fund giant Vanguard.

Musk tweeted on Thursday that Twitter's shareholders should have a say on his offer and posted a poll on Twitter in which most users agreed with him. Twitter's board is still assessing Musk's offer and would only put it to the company's shareholders for a vote if it approves it. Twitter shares fell on Thursday, indicating that most investors expect the company's board to reject Musk's bid as inadequate and thin on financing details.

Twitter's board is expected to take several more days to assess Musk's bid and draft its response, the sources familiar with the matter said. An outcome over the weekend is unlikely, the sources added.

Goldman Sachs Group has been advising Twitter's board on its deliberations. Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the board had tapped JPMorgan Chase Co as a second financial adviser.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS; India Launch Could Be Imminent

Related Stories

Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' as Challenger to Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid Emerges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  3. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  4. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  5. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  6. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
  7. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Starts Showing Vertical Lines to Some Users in India
  9. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  10. Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Review: The Need for Speed
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After Record 6 Months on Tiangong Space Station
  2. Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' as Challenger to Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid Emerges
  3. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS; India Launch Could Be Imminent
  4. Poco C40 Tipped to Launch With Non-Qualcomm, Non-MediaTek SoC; Could Run on MIUI Go: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
  6. iPhone SE (2022), MacBook Air (M1), iPad (2021) Available at a Discount During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display Suddenly Starts Showing Vertical Lines, Some Users in India Complain
  8. OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launch Set for April 21, Pre-Reservations Begin in China
  9. 'Space Butterfly': NASA Shares Image of 'Baby Stars' Cluster
  10. Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.