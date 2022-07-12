Technology News
loading

Twitter Fires Back in Letter to Elon Musk, Claims No Deal Obligations Breached

Twitter said in a letter to Elon Musk that the merger agreement remained in place, and it would take steps to close the deal.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2022 10:30 IST
Twitter Fires Back in Letter to Elon Musk, Claims No Deal Obligations Breached

Twitter has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal

Highlights
  • Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware
  • Tesla's shares closed down almost 7 percent
  • Twitter would take steps to close the deal

Twitter fired back at Elon Musk on Monday, accusing the world's richest person of "knowingly" breaching an agreement to buy the social media firm, days after the Tesla chief sought to back out of the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,465 crore) deal.

In a letter sent to Musk, dated Sunday and filed with regulators on Monday, Twitter said it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal.

"Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement," the letter said.

The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday, when he sent a series of tweets joking about Twitter and its threat to enforce the agreement in court. Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Twitter said in the letter that the merger agreement remained in place, adding it would take steps to close the deal.

Twitter's shares ended down 11.3 percent at $32.65 (roughly Rs. 2,500), a 40 percent discount to Musk's $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,300) bid and the biggest daily percentage drop in more than 14 months. They rebounded less than 1 percent in extended trading.

Tesla's shares closed down almost 7 percent.

Traders short selling Twitter's tumbling stock made $148 million (roughly Rs. 1,178 crore) in mark-to-market profits on Monday, while short bets against Tesla resulted in $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 10,352 crore) in mark-to-market profits, according to S3 Partners.

"Twitter's board must contemplate the potential harm to its employee and shareholder base of any additional internal data exposed in litigation," Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz said.

Francis Pileggi, a corporate litigator with Lewis Brisbois in Delaware, said Musk could put the social media giant's so-called "bots" front and center in future litigation if he defends against Twitter's lawsuit by claiming the company misrepresented the number of fake accounts.

"I'd be surprised if he's prohibited from getting that information," Pileggi said.

Pileggi said if the number of fake accounts is many times higher than the 5 percent estimated by Twitter, it could lead to negotiations for a reduced price for the social media platform.

Legal experts say the 16-year-old social media company has a strong legal case against Musk, but could opt for a renegotiation or settlement instead of a long court fight.

"We believe that Elon Musk's intentions to terminate the merger are more based on the recent market sell-off than ... Twitter's 'failure' to comply with his requests," Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote in a note.

"In the absence of a deal, we would not be surprised to see the stock find a floor at $23.5 (roughly Rs. 1,800)."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Tesla
Webb Telescope’s First Image of Galaxy Cluster SMACS 0723 Unveiled, Astronomers Call It Remarkable
Loss-Ridden BTC, ETH Usher Altcoins Into Reds Again, Stablecoins Hold Onto Greens

Related Stories

Twitter Fires Back in Letter to Elon Musk, Claims No Deal Obligations Breached
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  4. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Chromecast With Google TV Launched in India: All Details
  6. Mivi DuoPods A350 With 50 Hours Playtime Launched in India: Details
  7. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Webb Telescope’s First Image Unveiled by US President Joe Biden
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Use Any Emoji as a Reaction: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Hyundai to Build First South Korean EV Factory, Production to Begin by 2025
  2. YouTube Picture-in-Picture Mode Rolling Out to More iPhone, iPad Users Globally
  3. Apple’s Self Driving Car Effort Stalled Despite Years of Work as Rivals Race Ahead: Report
  4. Loss-Ridden BTC, ETH Usher Altcoins Into Reds Again, Stablecoins Hold Onto Greens
  5. Twitter Fires Back in Letter to Elon Musk, Claims No Deal Obligations Breached
  6. Webb Telescope’s First Image of Galaxy Cluster SMACS 0723 Unveiled, Astronomers Call It Remarkable
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. NASA Shows Off First James Webb Space Telescope Image, SMACS 0723 Galaxy Cluster Seen in Stunning Detail
  9. Polygon Onboards Host of Terra Projects That Are Dumping the Network Following Collapse
  10. okx manchester city training kit 2023 2024 deal worth usd 20 million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.