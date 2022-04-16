Twitter has been spotted working on a way for users to edit their tweets on the microblogging platform. The feature has been spotted on the Twitter Web interface for the first time, and could make its way to the Android and iOS apps in the future. The ability to edit tweets after they have been posted has been requested by users for several years. Twitter has already confirmed that the service is already working on an edit button, which will make its way to Twitter Blue users in the coming months.

The edit button for Twitter was first spotted on the web interface by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared screenshots of the feature on Twitter. An Edit Tweet option is shown to be located in the three-dot menu after a tweet is posted, under the option to View Tweet analytics. According to the screenshot shared by Paluzzi, clicking the button will bring up the composer window with the ability to edit the tweet (or rewrite it), with a blue Update button replacing the usual Tweet button.

While this is the first instance of the new edit button being spotted, it is likely that the feature will evolve and change while it is in development. It is currently unclear what time frame will be provided to users for editing a tweet. Another Twitter user Nima Owji (@nima_owji) shared an animation of the feature in action, adding that at the moment, it is not possible for users to edit or modify the audience of a tweet once it has been posted.

Currently, it seems it's not going to be possible to change the audience of a tweet! — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 16, 2022

The service first tweeted about the edit button on April 1, stating that it was working on the feature. Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently made a $43 billion (roughly Rs. 3,28,250 crore) bid to purchase the company, posted a poll on Twitter, asking if Twitter should get an edit button.

Musk had tweeted the poll shortly after he disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in the company, and Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal retweeted Musk's poll stating that the consequences of the poll will be important. "Please vote carefully," he had stated. In more recent developments, Musk has launched a $43-billion (roughly Rs. 3,27,420 crore) hostile takeover attempt of Twitter.

Meanwhile, Twitter confirmed on April 5 that it was working on the ability to edit tweets which will be available to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming months, but the company is yet to reveal whether (or when) the feature will eventually roll out to all users.