Technology News
loading

Twitter Spotted Working on Much-Awaited Edit Button, to Be Available for Twitter Blue Users

Here’s what editing tweets might look like when the feature rolls out in the coming months.

By David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2022 17:18 IST
Twitter Spotted Working on Much-Awaited Edit Button, to Be Available for Twitter Blue Users

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Luke Chesser

Twitter is yet to reveal whether the edit button will eventually be available for all users

Highlights
  • Twitter confirmed it was working on an edit button on April 5
  • Editing tweets is one of the most requested features on the platform
  • Twitter has not provided a date when the edit button will be released

Twitter has been spotted working on a way for users to edit their tweets on the microblogging platform. The feature has been spotted on the Twitter Web interface for the first time, and could make its way to the Android and iOS apps in the future. The ability to edit tweets after they have been posted has been requested by users for several years. Twitter has already confirmed that the service is already working on an edit button, which will make its way to Twitter Blue users in the coming months.

The edit button for Twitter was first spotted on the web interface by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared screenshots of the feature on Twitter. An Edit Tweet option is shown to be located in the three-dot menu after a tweet is posted, under the option to View Tweet analytics. According to the screenshot shared by Paluzzi, clicking the button will bring up the composer window with the ability to edit the tweet (or rewrite it), with a blue Update button replacing the usual Tweet button.

While this is the first instance of the new edit button being spotted, it is likely that the feature will evolve and change while it is in development. It is currently unclear what time frame will be provided to users for editing a tweet. Another Twitter user Nima Owji (@nima_owji) shared an animation of the feature in action, adding that at the moment, it is not possible for users to edit or modify the audience of a tweet once it has been posted.

The service first tweeted about the edit button on April 1, stating that it was working on the feature. Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently made a $43 billion (roughly Rs. 3,28,250 crore) bid to purchase the company, posted a poll on Twitter, asking if Twitter should get an edit button.

Musk had tweeted the poll shortly after he disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in the company, and Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal retweeted Musk's poll stating that the consequences of the poll will be important. "Please vote carefully," he had stated. In more recent developments, Musk has launched a $43-billion (roughly Rs. 3,27,420 crore) hostile takeover attempt of Twitter.

Meanwhile, Twitter confirmed on April 5 that it was working on the ability to edit tweets which will be available to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming months, but the company is yet to reveal whether (or when) the feature will eventually roll out to all users.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Edit Button, Twitter Blue
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
WhatsApp Begins Testing Granular Privacy Controls on Latest iOS Beta Update: Report

Related Stories

Twitter Spotted Working on Much-Awaited Edit Button, to Be Available for Twitter Blue Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  2. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Set to Launch on April 21
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Starts Showing Vertical Lines to Some Users in India
  6. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  7. Moto G52 Tipped to Launch in India Following Europe Debut
  8. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  9. Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Review: The Need for Speed
  10. Poco C40 Could Feature Non Qualcomm, MediaTek SoC: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Spotted Working on Much-Awaited Edit Button, to Be Available for Twitter Blue Users
  2. WhatsApp Begins Testing Granular Privacy Controls on Latest iOS Beta Update: Report
  3. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition With 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series CPU Launched
  4. NASA's InSight Lander Captures Stunning View of Sunrise on Mars
  5. China Starts Cleanup of ‘Chaos’ on Livestreaming, Short Video Platforms
  6. Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After Record 6 Months on Tiangong Space Station
  7. Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' as Challenger to Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid Emerges
  8. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS; India Launch Could Be Imminent
  9. Poco C40 Tipped to Launch With Non-Qualcomm, Non-MediaTek SoC; Could Run on MIUI Go: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.