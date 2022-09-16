Twitter Edit Button May Roll Out for Public Testing Starting September 21

Twitter may be gearing up to roll out the edit tweet button starting from September 21, according to Casey Newton of Platformer. The social-media platform had announced earlier in September that it had begun internally testing this new feature. It also shared its plans to gradually release the edit tweet button to Twitter Blue subscribers over the coming weeks. Twitter Blue is a subscription service that provides its members access to premium features like Ad-free Articles. This service is currently only available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

According to a tweet by Newton on Friday, citing leaked internal documents, Twitter may begin the public testing of the edit tweet button starting September 21. He claims that the feature will not be available outside Twitter Blue for now.

Newton suggests that the initial rollout will be for Twitter Blue subscribers in New Zealand. Another recent report also claimed that same. Twitter will reportedly observe user behaviour with this feature before releasing it in the US, Australia, and Canada.

The edit tweet feature will allow users to make changes to a tweet within 30 minutes of a tweet being published. It reportedly will also limit users to editing the tweet only five times during this period. However, Twitter reportedly might not have finalised the edit limit and may alter it in the future. Furthermore, users will be able to amend typos, upload media files, and add tags.

There have been concerns that this edit feature may encourage the spread of political misinformation or crypto scams. To prevent these from happening, Twitter previously announced that edited tweets will be marked with an icon, a timestamp, and a label. Users will also be able to check the entire edit history of a tweet, including the original post.