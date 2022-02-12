Technology News
Twitter Back Online After Software Glitch Disrupts Services

Twitter acknowledged the problem and provided a fix shortly.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 12 February 2022 10:13 IST
Twitter Back Online After Software Glitch Disrupts Services

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter last experienced an outage in January, and the issue was promptly resolved by the company

Highlights
  • Over 40,000 Twitter users reported issues with Twitter
  • The issue was caused by a technical glitch
  • Twitter later stated it had fixed the glitch and resolved the issue

Twitter said on Friday it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services for several thousands of its users. Earlier, Twitter had said on its status page that it was facing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting, " the company said in a tweet.

Over 40,000 users had reported outage of the service on Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. Around 2,000 users in India reported the issue on Downdetector around midnight on Friday. The complaints said the users were not able to use Twitter on Android and iOS as well as via a Web browser.

Some users on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account, while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

Twitter also had an outage last month. The company acknowledged the problem and announced its fix shortly after it was reported by some affected users and by Downdetector. Alongside Twitter, some users faced issues accessing Counter-Strike, Roblox, Trello, and Twitch due to different outages. User reports are also indicating issues with Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V or GTA 5).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Twitter Back Online After Software Glitch Disrupts Services
