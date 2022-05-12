Technology News
loading

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Says He Doesn't Plan to Become CEO Again

Twitter board, after its acceptance of Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout offer, has not cleared air on the company's new leadership once the deal closes.

By Agencies | Updated: 12 May 2022 14:16 IST
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Says He Doesn't Plan to Become CEO Again

Photo Credit: Reuters

Dorsey had a tumultuous run as the head of Twitter

Highlights
  • Some reporte said Musk had lined up a new chief executive
  • Reports also suggested Musk may temporarily take the top job
  • Dorsey owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he was not keen to retake the helm of the social media company, hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk manages to successfully close the takeover deal.

Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block, owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter, according to Refinitiv.

Since the Twitter board accepted Musk's $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,41,345 crore) buyout offer on April 25, there is little clarity on the company's new leadership once the deal closes.

Reuters reported on April 29 that Musk had lined up a new chief executive, while there are reports that the Tesla chief may temporarily take over the top job.

Dorsey has had a tumultuous run as the head of the social media company. He was replaced as Twitter CEO in 2008, two years after launching the service, but took over the top job again in 2015 before ceding the role to chief technology officer Parag Agarwal late last year.

Meanwhile, a recent regulatory filing showed that Musk was in talks with Dorsey to contribute his shares to the proposed acquisition.

The announcement comes soon after Dorsey supported Musk's plan to reinstate Donald Trump's account, asserting that the decision to ban the former US President was "a failure."

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter following the January 6 Capitol Riots for violating the platform's rules against violence incitement, a decision the company has said was taken by then CEO Jack Dorsey.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk said that he would restore Trump's banned account on Twitter if his deal to acquire the company is completed.

Musk Unlikely to Buy Twitter for Agreed $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,41,345 crore), Say Investors

"I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme," he said at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times.

Backing Musk's comment, Twitter co-founder said that the decision to issue the ban on Trump's account was "a failure."

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Parag Agarwal, Tesla, Donald Trump
ED Reportedly Asks Court to Re-Instate Freeze on Xiaomi's Bank Assets Worth $725 Million
Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Launch Confirmed; Camera Samples, 80W charging Teased

Related Stories

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Says He Doesn't Plan to Become CEO Again
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  3. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro Launched at I/O 2022
  4. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water trailer viewed 148.6 million times in 24 hours
  6. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  8. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  10. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Toyota Said to Make EV Parts in India for Domestic, Export Markets
  2. Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 5a 5G: What’s the Difference? Price, Specifications Compared
  3. Tata Group Said to Launch Electric Vehicle Battery Company in India, Abroad
  4. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Launch Confirmed; Camera Samples, 80W charging Teased
  5. Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Says He Doesn't Plan to Become CEO Again
  6. ED Reportedly Asks Court to Re-Instate Freeze on Xiaomi's Bank Assets Worth $725 Million
  7. RuTube Access Reportedly Restored by Russian Cyber Experts After 3-Day Outage
  8. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Reveals Images of 'Bitcoin City' Scale Model on Twitter
  9. ETH, BTC Whales Trigger Massive Transfer Period Despite Market Slowdown, Data Shows
  10. Motorola Edge 30 With pOLED Display, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.