Technology News
loading

Twitter CEO Said to Term Whistleblower Claims 'Inaccurate'; Firm Reiterates Spam User Count to SEC: Reports

The US SEC had reportedly asked the microblogging service for details on its methodology to calculate the percentage of these users in June

By David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2022 00:30 IST
Twitter CEO Said to Term Whistleblower Claims 'Inaccurate'; Firm Reiterates Spam User Count to SEC: Reports

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter is gearing up to challenge Elon Musk in court in October

Highlights
  • Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal reportedly addressed employees on Wednesday
  • He is said to have told staff a whistleblowers claims were 'inaccurate'
  • Twitter also reportedly defended its spam user count to the US SEC

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal reportedly told the company's employees at an internal meeting that the accusations by a former employee and whistleblower were inaccurate. The company was rocked by allegations of poor security against spam accounts and hackers on Tuesday, levelled by its former chief of security. Twitter is also preparing to engage in a legal tussle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the latter's takeover bid for the microblogging service. The company also defended its spam and bot account enumeration to a US regulator, as per a report.    

According to a report by Reuters, based on audio from an internal meeting at Twitter, company CEO Parag Agrawal addressed employees at a meeting on Wednesday, stating that the claims made by whistleblower and former chief of security, Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, were "foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate."

 The Twitter CEO also told employees that the company would have to "narrow its focus" to fewer things, to be proportionate to the number of people at the company, according to the report, which states that attrition at the company is currently at 18.3 percent. 

Ahead of the company's upcoming legal battle with Elon Musk, who has claimed that Twitter has misrepresented the amount of bot and spam users on its platform, the service also told the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 22, that it had only 5 percent of users that were spam accounts, according to another report based on a regulatory filing. 

The US SEC had reportedly asked the microblogging service for details on its methodology to calculate the percentage of these users in June. 

Elon Musk has alleged that Twitter misrepresented the number of spam and bot accounts on its platform, as he tries to extricate himself from his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,51,000 crore) takeover bid for the platform. Musk and Twitter are set to face off in in a court battle in October, which will decide whether the Tesla CEO must complete the terms of the deal to acquire Twitter. 

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Parag Agrawal, SEC, Spam Accounts, Bots
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Vivo X80 Pro+ with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Could Launch in September: Report

Related Stories

Twitter CEO Said to Term Whistleblower Claims 'Inaccurate'; Firm Reiterates Spam User Count to SEC: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Host Special 'Far Out' Event on September 7: What to Expect
  2. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
  4. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  7. More People Plan to Upgrade to the iPhone 14, Survey Suggests
  8. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. House of the Dragon Review: Game of Thrones Is Back — and It’s Great
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 13 Beta Update by the End of the Year, Carl Pei Says
  2. Twitter CEO Said to Term Whistleblower Claims 'Inaccurate'; Firm Reiterates Spam User Count to SEC: Reports
  3. Vivo X80 Pro+ with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Could Launch in September: Report
  4. Social Media Grievance Apellate Committee Said to Include One Government Nominee: Report
  5. Vivo V25 Pro to Go on Sale in India at Midnight: Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Uber Generated Rs. 44,600 Crore in Economic Value for the Economy in 2021: Report
  7. iPhone 14 Launch: Apple Sends Invite for September 7 'Far Out' Event, Here's What to Expect
  8. Match Reportedly Files Antitrust Case Against Apple in India Over In-App Purchases
  9. Moto G72 Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites Hinting at Imminent Launch
  10. Whistleblower Complaint Could Provide Musk With Ammunition in Attempt to Exit Twitter Deal: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.