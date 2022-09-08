Technology News
Twitter Expanding Birdwatch Community Fact-Checking Programme With New Onboarding Process, More

Twitter will increase the visibility of tweets identified as Helpful by Birdwatch community in the US.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 8 September 2022 13:55 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter will require Birdwatch contributors to get an Impact Score of 5 before writing notes

Highlights
  • Twitter will monitor the impact of a larger user base on Birdwatch
  • Users getting Not Helpful rating will be locked out of writing notes
  • Twitter plans to accept larger groups of users frequently for Birdwatch

Twitter announced on Wednesday that it is bringing several new additions to its Birdwatch community fact-checking programme that was launched last year. The Birdwatch programme consists of users who help identify potentially misleading tweets and add notes to provide context with added information. The social media platform has now revealed that it is rolling out a new onboarding process for the programme. Furthermore, Twitter will be increasing the visibility of notes to increase the seemingly positive impact Birdwatch has been having on the community.

Twitter revealed in a blog post on Wednesday that it is rolling out a new onboarding process aimed at incentivising contributors to write and rate notes thoughtfully.

New members will start with an Impact Score of zero which will be initially increased by rating other notes as Helpful or Not Helpful. After raising their Impact Score to five, users will be able to write notes themselves. However, repeatedly writing Not Helpful notes will get the contributor locked from writing notes.

With the rollout of a new onboarding process, Twitter aims to expand its contributor base as well. It plans to frequently accept large groups of eligible applicants for the Birdwatch programme and monitor the impact of a larger base.

Twitter will also be increasing the visibility of notes on public tweets in the coming weeks. People in the US will see more tweets that Birdwatch identifies as Helpful.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Birdwatch
