Twitter for Android Is Reportedly Working on Mixed Media Tweets; Multiple New Features

Among the features under work on Twitter for Android are Statuses, Awards, and pronouns page.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 May 2022 12:38 IST
Twitter is said to be working on adding an edit feature to its platform

  • A button that lets users give an award to a tweet may be introduced
  • As of now, there is no option to tweet photos and videos together
  • Twitter is also testing a new feature called Twitter Circle

Twitter for Android is reportedly working on a host of new features, including support for adding both pictures and videos to the same tweet. Among the features under work are Statuses, Awards, and pronouns page. A recent report indicated that Twitter is testing a new feature called Twitter Circle where users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets. The microblogging platform was also said to be working on adding an edit feature to its platform.

According to 9to5Google, a new update to Twitter for Android has hinted at several new features which are under the works. 9to5Google contributor Dylan Roussel spotted a few of the new features that Twitter is working on like Statuses. This feature will add status to tweets and is also expected to show a status on the user's profile.

Twitter is also said to be working on an Awards feature. Roussel spotted a button that lets users give an award to a tweet. A tweet will also show the number of awards it has received. Separately, Join and Discover buttons were spotted, said to aimed at profile/ tweet discovery. A pronouns page is another feature that Twitter is said to be working on.

The microblogging platform also seems to be making it possible to tweet both a picture and video in the same tweet. As of now, tweets with media can only include either a gallery of up to four photos or a single video. There is no option to tweet photos and videos together. Twitter is reportedly switching it up by enabling users to mix media, that is, letting them add up to four pieces of media which can either be photos or videos in a tweet.

Twitter this week also confirmed it is testing a new feature called Twitter Circle where users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets. The new Twitter feature seems to be on a similar line to Instagram's Close Friends feature, which allows selecting the audience for their stories.

Additionally, the social networking platform is said to be working on adding an edit feature to its platform. A series of alleged images that showcases various aspects of this feature has been leaked by a tipster. Apart from showcasing the icons and the new interface on the Web version of Twitter, the tipster has also shared several unfinished options like the Edit History. The iOS and Android versions are expected to have a similar layout. Twitter has not officially announced this feature as of yet.

Jasmin Jose
Big Tech Data Collection Under Scrutiny After World Central Bank Group Demands More Control

