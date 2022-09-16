Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud for Concealing Serious Security Flaws in Amended Lawsuit: Report

Elon Musk has amended his lawsuit against Twitter by adopting recent allegations by whistleblower Peiter Zatko.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 September 2022 11:47 IST
Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud for Concealing Serious Security Flaws in Amended Lawsuit: Report

Twitter's former head of security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko was reportedly fired for poor performance

Highlights
  • Twitter has sued Elon Musk as it seeks to complete the takeover deal
  • An October 17 trial is scheduled in the Delaware Chancery court
  • Twitter's former security chief testified before the US Senate this week

Elon Musk has reportedly accused Twitter of concealing serious flaws in the social media company's data security. The billionaire who is sticking to his decision to terminate the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,49,400 crore) takeover deal, also alleged that Twitter hid from him that it was not complying with a 2011 agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding user data. Following the claims made by a Twitter whistleblower, Musk amended his previously filed lawsuit. The whistleblower also alleged that the influential social media platform had allowed access to agents from foreign governments.

As per a report by Reuters, a court filing has revealed that Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud by concealing faults in the company's data security, which the entrepreneur said should allow him to end his $44 billion deal for the company. The Tesla CEO has also reportedly amended the lawsuit filed earlier by adopting allegations by the Twitter whistleblower during his testimony before the US Senate Committee.

The whistleblower and former Twitter security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, previously claimed that Twitter knowingly allowed the Indian and Chinese governments to place its agents on the company's payroll.

According to the report, Musk alleged that Twitter was not complying with a 2011 agreement with the FTC regarding user data. The billionaire reportedly said that for numerous independently sufficient reasons he has full right to walk away from his offer to buy the micro-blogging platform for the earlier agreed $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,49,400 crore).

In response to Musk's allegations, Twitter reportedly said it conducted an internal investigation of Zatko's allegations and determined they lacked merit. The company has said Zatko was fired for poor performance.

Both sides are headed toward a legal battle in a Delaware court on October 17 and Musk has been allowed to use the whistleblower's allegations during the upcoming trial, according to reports.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Tesla, Peiter Mudge Zatko, FTC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature May Launch Outside the US, Canada This Year: Report
India Ranks Above US, Russia on Global Crypto Adoption Index: Chainalysis

Related Stories

Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud for Concealing Serious Security Flaws in Amended Lawsuit: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Could Allow Users to See the Invisible: Report
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
  5. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  6. All You Need to Know About Diljit Dosanjh-led Jogi
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Apple Releases iOS 16.0.1 for iPhone 14 Series With Bug Fixes: Report
  9. Vivo V25 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity May Launch Outside US, Canada: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6.62-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 While Ether Drops Under $1,500 After Landmark 'Merge' Event
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Releasing on November 16, Mobile Version Confirmed for 2023
  4. India Ranks Above US, Russia on Global Crypto Adoption Index: Chainalysis
  5. Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud for Concealing Serious Security Flaws in Amended Lawsuit: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature May Launch Outside the US, Canada This Year: Report
  7. Snapchat for Web With Chat Reactions, Lenses Rolling Out to Users Across the Globe: Details
  8. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PC Next Month, System Requirements Revealed
  9. Apple’s Mixed Reality Headsets Could Allow Wearers to See Invisible Things Like Gas Leaks: Report
  10. RBI Enables Bharat Bill Payment System to Allow Cross-Border Inbound Payments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.