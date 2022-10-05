Technology News
loading

Twitch Fined by Russia for Hosting Ukraine Video, TikTok Faces Fine Over 'LGBT Propaganda'

TikTok was fined RUB 3 million (roughly 40 lakh) while Twitch must pay a RUB 4 million (roughly Rs. 55 lakh) fine.

By Reuters |  Updated: 5 October 2022 11:31 IST
Twitch Fined by Russia for Hosting Ukraine Video, TikTok Faces Fine Over 'LGBT Propaganda'

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Folen Feyissa

Russia prohibits "discrediting" the armed forces

Highlights
  • Twitch must pay a RUB 4 million (roughly Rs. 55 lakh) fine
  • TikTok was fined RUB 3 million (roughly 40 lakh)
  • Twitch also faces two other fines in Russia

Russia on Tuesday fined TikTok for failing to delete content that violates Russian laws on 'LGBT propaganda' and streaming service Twitch for hosting a video interview with a Ukrainian political figure that Moscow said contained 'fake' information.

Neither company immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment. Interfax reported that a TikTok representative in the courtroom had insisted the proceedings be terminated, without giving further details.

The fines mark the latest step in Moscow's long-running dispute with Big Tech, with penalties over content, demands over data storage and some outright bans.

TikTok, owned by Beijing-based IT company ByteDance, was fined RUB 3 million (roughly Rs. 42 lakh), Moscow's Tagansky District Court said.

News agencies reported that the case against TikTok was based on accusations that the company was "promoting non-traditional values, LGBT, feminism and a distorted representation of traditional sexual values" on its platform.

Twitch, owned by Amazon, was fined 4 million roubles (roughly Rs. 70 lakh), the court said. News agencies said the case had been drawn up in response to Twitch hosting an interview with Oleksiy Arestovych, and adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Twitch was fined RUB 3 million (roughly Rs. 70 lakh) earlier this year for hosting another Arestovych interview.

Russia passed a law in early March, soon after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, that prohibits "discrediting" the armed forces, with a sentence of up to 15 years. Foreign tech firms have been warned against violating that law.

TASS reported on Tuesday that Twitch faces two new fines of up to RUB 8 million (roughly Rs. 1.2 crore) for not deleting what Russia considers unreliable information about the course of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia's 'LGBT propaganda' law

Russia is considering expanding its existing "gay propaganda" law, passed in 2013, which bans any person or entity from promoting homosexual relationships to children. Lawmakers have argued the law should be expanded to include adults as well and fines for exposing minors to "LGBT propaganda" should be increased.

Russian authorities say they are defending morality in the face of what they argue are un-Russian liberal values promoted by the West, but human rights activists say the law has been broadly applied to intimidate Russia's LGBT community.

Separately, the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts online encyclopedia Wikipedia, also faces a RUB 4 million (roughly Rs. 56 lakh) fine for not deleting "fakes" about the Russian army, RIA reported.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Twitch, Russia
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Codenamed Orion Announced by CD Projekt Red
Oppo A77s With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitch Fined by Russia for Hosting Ukraine Video, TikTok Faces Fine Over 'LGBT Propaganda'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
  2. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  4. Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?
  5. No Charge on RuPay Credit Card UPI Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI Says
  6. Xiaomi 12T Series With 5,000mAH Battery, 120W HyperCharge Unveiled: Details
  7. Oppo A17 With MediaTek Helio G35, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: All Details
  9. Moto E32 to Launch in India on October 7, Specifications Revealed
  10. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Chernobyl’s Emily Watson, Harry Potter's Shirley Henderson as Leads: Report
  2. SpaceX to Fly Russian Cosmonaut Anna Kikina to International Space Station Amid Ukraine War
  3. RuPay Credit Card UPI Usage: No Charge for Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI Says
  4. Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, ANC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. SWIFT Lays Out Blueprint for Central Bank Digital Currency Network After 8-Month Experiment
  6. Company of Heroes 3 Release Date Delayed to February 2023
  7. Cross-Chain Bridges, DEXs Have Been Used to Launder $4 Billion Stolen Crypto: Elliptic
  8. VeeFriends NFT Characters to Be Sold as Toys at Macy’s, Toys”R”Us
  9. Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers to Shift Some AirPods, Beats Production to India: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display, 110+ Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.