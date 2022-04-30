Technology News
Trump Finally Posts on Truth Social: "I'M BACK!"

Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which last year permanently banned Trump.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 April 2022 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Trump was barred from Twitter after the deadly January 6 insurrection

  • Former US president Donald Trump was barred from Twitter
  • Donald Trump launched Truth Social in Apple Store on February 21
  • Truth Social's parent company is planning to go public soon

Former US president Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying "I'M BACK!"

Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,244 crore) deal to buy Twitter, which last year permanently banned Trump citing a risk of further violence following January 6, 2021 siege by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol.

Republicans cheered Musk's buyout of the social media platform in the hope that the Tesla Chief Executive, who has vowed to relax content moderation practices to restore free speech, will invite Trump back to the site.

Since the deal was announced this week, Trump has said he would not return to Twitter.

In Thursday's message, called a "truth" on the app, Trump wrote, "I'M BACK! #COVFEFE", referencing a typo on a Twitter message he sent while president that complained about the press and was widely memed.

Trump's silence on his own app since the launch of Truth Social on Apple's app store on February 21 has raised questions about its long term viability.

Ahead of its launch, his son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a screenshot of his father's Truth Social account with one “truth” that he posted on February 14, verified at the account of @reaDonaldTrump, with the message: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social's parent company, is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition, shares of which were up 7.7 percent pre-market Friday.

The deal is under scrutiny by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is likely months away from being finalised.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

