Technology News
loading

TikTok Says Will Start Letting Popular Accounts Charge Subscriptions for Livestreams

TikTok says subscription feature being introduced this week will only be available to creators by invitation for now but will be expanded globally in coming months.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 May 2022 10:29 IST
TikTok Says Will Start Letting Popular Accounts Charge Subscriptions for Livestreams

TikTok early this month announced an ad revenue-sharing programme with prominent creators

Highlights
  • Creators will be able to switch into a chat mode exclusive to subscribers
  • Subscriber perks will include digital badges
  • To access LIVE Subscription, creators will need to be 18 years old

TikTok on Monday said it will start letting some popular accounts at the video-snippet streaming star charge subscriptions for live streams.

Similar money-making tools have been added to rivals such as Instagram and Facebook as the social media platforms compete for online personalities that attract audiences.

"LIVE Subscription is an extension of our efforts to build diversified creator monetization opportunities that suit a range of creator needs," TikTok said in a blog post.

TikTok said the subscription feature being introduced this week will only be available to creators by invitation for now but will be expanded globally in coming months. The company did not disclose pricing.

Creators will be able to switch into a chat mode exclusive to subscribers, "enhancing an even more personal connection between creator and viewer," the company said.

To access the LIVE Subscription feature, creators will need to be at least 18 years old, while users will have to be at least the same age to subscribe, TikTok said in the post.

Subscriber perks will include digital badges and, in some cases, the ability to control camera angles during streamed sessions, according to video clips posts by TikTok creators invited to take part.

TikTok early this month announced an ad revenue-sharing programme with the social media platform's most prominent creators, moving closer to a model already used by its competitors.

The short-video format app has become wildly popular in recent years with more than a billion active users globally, but has been criticized for not providing a way for creators to effectively monetise content.

Under a TikTok Pulse programme to be rolled out in the United States next month, companies can place their ads next to user content in specific categories and creators will get a cut.

"We will begin exploring our first advertising revenue share program with creators, public figures and media publishers," the company, a subsidiary of Chinese tech firm ByteDance, said in a statement.

Other major social networks that focus on video, such as YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat, have already implemented revenue-sharing systems.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok
Airbnb Said to Shut Domestic Business in China From July 30 as COVID-19 Lockdown Continues

Related Stories

TikTok Says Will Start Letting Popular Accounts Charge Subscriptions for Livestreams
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped; Render, Specifications Leak
  2. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  3. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  4. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  5. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  6. iPad Air (2022) Review: The Power of the Apple M1
  7. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  8. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Snap to Slow Down Hiring for the Year Following Plunge in Economy, Slashes Quarterly Forecast
  2. Call of Duty Workers at Activision Blizzard Vote to Form Union, Second for Video Gaming Industry
  3. Japan, US Says Will Put First Japanese Astronaut on Moon As Allies Deepen
  4. TikTok Says Will Start Letting Popular Accounts Charge Subscriptions for Livestreams
  5. Airbnb Said to Shut Domestic Business in China From July 30 as COVID-19 Lockdown Continues
  6. Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Sued by District of Columbia Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  7. Mi Band 7 Available for Reservations on JD.com Ahead of Its Launch
  8. Vi Brings New International Roaming Packs With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 599
  9. Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  10. Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.