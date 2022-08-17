Technology News
TikTok Bans Paid Political Influencer Posts Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections

TikTok, Meta, and Twitter have been accused of doing too little to stop political misinformation and divisive content from spreading on their apps.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2022 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

TikTok banned paid political ads since 2019

Highlights
  • TikTok will prevent influencers from posting paid political content
  • TikTok broadcast its plan following similar updates from Meta and Twitter
  • Twitter said it planned to revive previous strategies for the midterm ele

TikTok will work to prevent content creators from posting paid political messages on the short-form video app, as part of its preparation for the US midterm election in November, the company said on Wednesday.

Critics and lawmakers accuse TikTok and rival social media companies including Meta Platforms and Twitter of doing too little to stop political misinformation and divisive content from spreading on their apps.

While TikTok has banned paid political ads since 2019, campaign strategists have skirted the ban by paying influencers to promote political issues. The company seeks to close the loophole by hosting briefings with creators and talent agencies to remind them that posting paid political content is against TikTok's policies, said Eric Han, TikTok's head of US safety, during a briefing with reporters.

He added that internal teams, including those that work on trust and safety, will monitor for signs that creators are being paid to post political content, and the company will also rely on media reports and outside partners to find violating posts.

"We saw this as an issue in 2020," Han said. "Once we find out about it ... we will remove it from our platform."

TikTok broadcast its plan following similar updates from Meta and Twitter.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said Tuesday it will restrict political advertisers from running new ads a week before the election, an action it also took in 2020.

Last week, Twitter said it planned to revive previous strategies for the midterm election, including placing labels in front of some misleading tweets and inserting reliable information into timelines to debunk false claims before they spread further online. Civil and voting rights experts said the plan was not adequate to prepare for the election.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: TikTok, Twitter, Meta
Colombia to Soon Get Digital Currency Aimed at Slashing Tax Evasion Crimes
Government to Set Up Expert Groups for Exploring Adoption of Common Chargers for Mobiles, Electronic Devices

