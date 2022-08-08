Meta Begins Testing Super Live Streaming Platform With Creators: Report

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, has been secretly testing Super, a live-streaming platform modelled after Twitch, according to a Business Insider report. According to a report, Meta had reached out to influencers to test the platform, along with a complete deck of slides used to pitch the service to creators. Super has only been used by a hundred creators so far, allows users to sign in with their Google account, and currently supports streaming to viral video platform TikTok Live.

A Meta representative said in a statement given to Business Insider that Super is a totally distinct product and not a part of its other platforms, like Facebook or Instagram.

Super's website is currently accessible to all users, and the website's footer states that the service is provided by “NPE Team from Meta." The developer team at Meta known as NPE works on the release of new applications. There don't seem to be any additional references to Meta on Super's website.

Super has been discussed in news reports before. The product appears to be different, in comparison to the one described in a Bloomberg report in 2020. Super was promoted at the time as a "Cameo-inspired tool" that would enable Facetime-style calling between famous people and their fans.

Some features, like the ability to take selfies with creators, do appear to have been carried over. The platform appears to have changed course to become more of a Twitch rival for live streaming, though.

According to the pitch deck, Super will give creators a similar opportunity to monetize their streams as Twitch does. Viewers can donate to their favourite creator and purchase additional content through tiered subscriptions.

For the time being, creators will keep all of their earnings. The pitch deck also features a sponsorship programme where companies can pay to have their marketing materials heavily integrated into a creator's Super stream.

Creators wouldn't need a lot of technical or graphic design expertise to set up a well-designed livestream because Super appears to have integrated specific video layouts directly into its product. Additionally, there are pre-built features like trivia and giveaway modules that enable creators to quickly incorporate those activities into a stream.

Some influencers have received payments of up to $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,40,000) to test out Super for 30 minutes, according to the report. According to another source who spoke with the outlet, there were also "paid incentives based on the performance of the live stream."

It's interesting to note that Super and Meta's other products, like Instagram and Facebook, don't appear to be integrated. On Super's website, users only have the choice to sign in with Google after clicking Login. At the moment, TikTok is the only other platform mentioned in the website's FAQ. In the section where Super explains how to simulcast your stream to TikTok Live, the viral video platform is mentioned, according to the website's FAQ.

Super is currently in early testing, according to Meta, and it is currently unknown when it will be made available to the general public is unknown. Currently, creators can register with an email address and request early access to the platform.