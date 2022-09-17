US Appeals Court Bars Big Tech From Regulating Online Speech: Report

This is said to be a setback for the technology industry groups
Highlights
This is said to be a setback for the technology industry groups
A few tech groups had challenged the law
The law was passed by Texas’ Republican-led legislature
A Texas law that bars large social media companies from censoring users based on viewpoint was reportedly upheld by a US appeals court a day ago. This is said to be a setback for technology industry groups who say the measure would turn platforms into bastions of dangerous content. The current Texas law was passed by the Republican-led legislature of the state and signed by its Republican governor. A few tech groups had challenged the law and found themselves on the losing end on the recent ruling.
According to a recent report by Reuters, a Texas law barring large social media companies from censoring or banning users based on viewpoint was upheld by a US appeals court a day ago.
As mentioned earlier, this is said to be a setback for the technology industry groups who argue that the measure would turn platforms into bastions of dangerous content.
To recall, a few tech groups like NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Meta Platforms' Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet's YouTube as members had challenged the law and found themselves on the losing end of the recent ruling.
Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past. She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on
...More