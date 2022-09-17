US Appeals Court Bars Big Tech From Regulating Online Speech: Report

A Texas law that bars large social media companies from censoring users based on viewpoint was reportedly upheld by a US appeals court a day ago. This is said to be a setback for technology industry groups who say the measure would turn platforms into bastions of dangerous content. The current Texas law was passed by the Republican-led legislature of the state and signed by its Republican governor. A few tech groups had challenged the law and found themselves on the losing end on the recent ruling.

According to a recent report by Reuters, a Texas law barring large social media companies from censoring or banning users based on viewpoint was upheld by a US appeals court a day ago.

As mentioned earlier, this is said to be a setback for the technology industry groups who argue that the measure would turn platforms into bastions of dangerous content.

The law was passed by Texas' Republican-led legislature and signed by the Republican governor of the state.

To recall, a few tech groups like NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Meta Platforms' Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet's YouTube as members had challenged the law and found themselves on the losing end of the recent ruling.