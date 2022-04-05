Technology News
Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur

In 2022, 28 accounts has been hacked so far.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 April 2022 18:53 IST
Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur

Altogether 175 accounts were hacked in 2017, 114 in 2018, 61 in 2019

  • CERT-In was set up to enhance cybersecurity
  • CERT-In has issued 68 advisories for organisations
  • CERT-In is operating an automated cyber threat exchange platform

Over 600 social media accounts of the central government were hacked in the last five years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Responding to a query on the hacking of government's Twitter handles and e-mail accounts, the minister said since 2017, 641 such accounts have been hacked.

Altogether 175 accounts were hacked in 2017, 114 in 2018, 61 in 2019, 77 in 2020, 186 in 2021, and 28 so far this year, he said in a written reply.

Thakur said the information was made available by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to the Ministry of Electronics And Information Technology (MeitY).

Responding to the query on steps being taken by the government to prevent such intrusions in future, the minister said in order to enhance cybersecurity, CERT-In was set up. It issues alerts and advisories about latest cyber threats and countermeasures on a regular basis to ensure safe use of digital technologies.

"CERT-In has issued 68 advisories for organisations and users for data security and mitigating fraudulent activities.

"On observing compromise of websites/e-mail/Twitter accounts, CERT-In notifies the affected entities along with remedial actions to be taken. CERT-In coordinates incident response measures with affected entities, service providers, sectoral Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs) as well as Law Enforcement Agencies," the minister said.

CERT-In is operating an automated cyber threat exchange platform for proactively collecting, analysing and sharing tailored alerts with organisations across sectors for proactive threat mitigation actions by them.

He said security tips have been published for users to secure their desktop, mobile/smart phones and preventing phishing attacks.

"CERT-In has set up the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) to generate necessary situational awareness of existing and potential cyber security threats. Phase-I of NCCC is operational," the minister said. 

Further reading: Social Media, Anurag Thakur
Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur

 
 

  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  5. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  7. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  9. India Orders Blocking of 18 YouTube-Based News Channels: Here’s Why
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Go on Sale in India Today
