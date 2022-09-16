Technology News
Snapchat for Web With Chat Reactions, Lenses Rolling Out to Users Across the Globe: Details

Snapchat for Web was announced by the company in July.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 September 2022 11:19 IST
Snapchat for Web With Chat Reactions, Lenses Rolling Out to Users Across the Globe: Details

Snapchat for Web comes with features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply

  Users will be able to start a call or resume chats from mobile
  Users will be able to start a call or resume chats from mobile
  Snapchat for Web was announced in July

Snapchat for Web is currently rolling out for all users globally. Snapchat for Web, which is a Web version of the messaging service, was announced by the company in July. The expanded availability of the messaging app was announced by Snap in a round-up of new features for fall. Snapchat for Web includes messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses. Snapchat for Web initially rolled out to paid subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Meanwhile, all Snapchat users across Australia and New Zealand could avail Snapchat for Web starting July.

Snap has announced that it is rolling out Snapchat for Web for users across the world. As mentioned earlier, the feature had initially rolled out in July and was available only to paid subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Snapchat for Web was available for all users in Australia and New Zealand since July.

Snapchat for Web comes with features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses. The web version will let users be connected to their friends through chats and calls using their desktops.

Users can head to Snapchat.com to use Snapchat for Web. They'll need to log in to the application using their username and password. Users will be able to start a call or resume chats from mobile.

In other news, the Snapchat Dual Camera feature was introduced late last month as a new way to allow Snapchatters to capture two perspectives at the same time. The new feature lets you use both the front and back cameras at the same time to capture photos and videos. Snap's Camera is one of the most used cameras in the world, the company said. The Dual Camera feature comes with four layouts and Snapchatters can use creative tools such as music, stickers, and lenses to make content.

