Snapchat Dual Camera Feature Launched, to Let Users Record Content Using Front, Back Snappers Simultaneously

Snapchat Dual Camera is available for iOS, coming to Android soon.

By Sourabh Kulesh |  Updated: 29 August 2022 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Snap

  • Snapchat Dual Camera has multiple layouts
  • The feature can be used with music, stickers
  • Snapchat Dual Camera comes with ‘flip camera’ button

Snapchat Dual Camera feature was introduced on Monday as a new way to allow Snapchatters to capture two perspectives at the same time. The new feature will let you use both the front and back cameras at the same time to capture photos and videos. Snap's Camera is one of the most used cameras in the world, the company says. The Dual Camera feature comes with four layouts and Snapchatters can use creative tools such as music, stickers, and lenses to make content.

As per the company, the Snapchat Dual Camera will be available globally on iOS today, with Android support coming in the next few months. As per a blog post, iPhone models including iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will get the support initially. As mentioned, the Dual Camera on Snapchat allows you to capture content using the front and back cameras simultaneously.

For example, you are watching a game of football with your friends on Saturday night. Earlier, you could either record what's going on the TV or your reaction on Snapchat, because you could only record via one camera. With Dual Camera, you can record what's going on the TV and your reaction simultaneously in order to give a better perspective of your situation.

How to use Dual Camera:

  1. Open your Snapchat and you'll see a new icon in the camera toolbar
  2. In order to start Dual Camera on Snapchat, you can open the Camera screen
  3. Tap the Dual Camera icon in the Camera toolbar and try out different layouts before taking a Snap
  4. Dual Camera has four layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout
  5. Snapchatters can also add music, Stickers and Lenses in their Snaps
  6. There is a ‘flip camera' button that changes the primary and secondary views of the camera

“With one simple tap, you can start creating Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective. Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory – like rocking out at a music festival, or everyday moments like your culinary adventures in the kitchen,” the company said in a statement.

Snapchat parent Snap has also announced a reward programme for Spotlight creators where eligible Snapchatters who create the top Spotlight Snaps get “millions of dollars”. “Share what you make with Dual Camera on Spotlight, or if inspiration strikes quickly, create a Snap or Story,” the company said.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
