Technology News
loading

Russian Lawmakers Approve Harsher Rules for Foreign Tech Firms Without Offices, Personal Data Transfer

Apple, Spotify, Rakuten Group's messaging app Viber and the photo-sharing app Likeme have fully complied to the Russian rules for foreign tech firms.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 July 2022 02:43 IST
Russian Lawmakers Approve Harsher Rules for Foreign Tech Firms Without Offices, Personal Data Transfer

Photo Credit: Unsplash / William Hire

Facebook and Instagram platforms are banned in Russia

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill providing for stricter penalties for foreign internet companies that fail to open an office in Russia, including fines. Moscow has long sought to exert greater control over technology firms, and disputes over content and data have intensified since it sent armed forces into Ukraine on February 24.

Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged since July 1, 2021, to open offices in Russia or risk penalties ranging up to outright bans.

Now, the turnover fines that Russia has imposed on the likes of Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms for hosting banned content could be applied to companies that fail to open offices, after the lower house passed the bill in the second of three readings.

Fines could be as high as 10 percent of a company's turnover in Russia from the previous year, rising to up to 20 percent for repeat violations.

The state communications regulator Roskomnadzor last November listed 13 mostly US companies required to set up on Russian soil by the end of the year.

Only Apple, Spotify, Rakuten Group's messaging app Viber and the photo-sharing app Likeme have fully complied — though Spotify closed its office in March in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine and subsequently suspended its streaming service.

Meta, which Russia found guilty of "extremist activity" in March, is no longer listed, and its Facebook and Instagram platforms are banned, although its messaging app WhatsApp is not.

Four other companies have fulfilled at least one other Roskomnadzor requirement but have not established a Russian legal entity or office. Those were Google, Twitter, ByteDance's TikTok and Zoom Video Communications, according to the government website.

The chat tool Discord, Amazon's live streaming unit Twitch, the messaging app Telegram, the bookmarking service Pinterest and Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation have taken no steps to comply, according to the website.

The new bill would also place restrictions on Russians' personal data being transferred abroad and require entities planning on doing so to notify the communications regulator in advance.

The law, passed in its second reading by the lower house of parliament, or State Duma, is one of several the government has been working on as Russia deals with the fallout from hefty Western sanctions imposed in response to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

"Current legislation practically does not regulate the cross-border transfer of personal data, which poses a significant threat in the current foreign policy situation," read an explanatory note accompanying the bill.

The bill's authors say more than 2,500 entities registered in Russia handle personal data and transfer them to other countries, including "unfriendly" nations that have imposed sanctions.

Companies wanting to transfer data abroad will have to notify the regulator, Roskomnadzor, for each country a measure that was softened after a raft of internet companies objected, according to the business outlet Forbes.

Roskomnadzor considers countries that are party to Council of Europe data protection regulation as offering adequate safeguards, along with 29 other mostly African and Asian countries, but not the United States.

Among the "unfriendly" countries approved by Roskomnadzor are numerous European members of the [NATO](https://gadgets360.com/tags/nato) defence alliance as well as Australia, Canada, Japan and New Zealand.

The draft still needs to pass a third reading in the Duma and a review by the upper house before President Vladimir Putin can sign it into law.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Russia, tech firms, Apple, Alphabet, Google, Meta, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, TikTok, Bytedance
Apple AirPods Max Smart Case Said to Feature a Magnetic Clasp in New Patent

Related Stories

Russian Lawmakers Approve Harsher Rules for Foreign Tech Firms Without Offices, Personal Data Transfer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Will Reportedly be Powered by System-in-Package
  4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  5. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  6. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  7. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  8. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  9. Bright Nova Was Visible to Human Eyes for 24 Hours Before It Vanished
  10. Apple TV Remote App Quietly Removed From App Store
#Latest Stories
  1. Russian Lawmakers Approve Harsher Rules for Foreign Tech Firms Without Offices, Personal Data Transfer
  2. Apple AirPods Max Smart Case Said to Feature a Magnetic Clasp in New Patent
  3. WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  4. Delhi Government Mandates Electric Fleet for Cab Aggregators, Food Delivery Firms by April 1, 2030
  5. Tesla Should Rethink Production Plans After Deliveries Fall for First Time in Two Years: Wall Street Analysts
  6. Former TikTok Gaming Head to Launch Blockchain Games Startup as Big Players Keep Away
  7. Tesla Said to Pause Production After Shaky Quarter With Historic Production Milestone
  8. Motorola X30 Pro Primary Camera to Feature 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  9. Xiaomi CyberDog, a Robotic Dog Powered by Nvidia's AI Platform, Unveiled in India
  10. Nexo Seeks to Acquire Vauld, Amid Increasing Consolidation in Digital Currency Industry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.