Technology News
loading

Twitter Mistakenly Pulled Accounts Monitoring Russian Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis

Twitter said earlier claims that the accounts were taken offline by a coordinated campaign or mass complaints were untrue.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 February 2022 10:48 IST
Twitter Mistakenly Pulled Accounts Monitoring Russian Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis

Twitter has fewer human and financial resources than its Silicon Valley neighbours

Highlights
  • Twitter has begun restoring access to the users
  • The accounts were taken offline by a coordinated campaign
  • Tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's borders

Twitter acknowledged Wednesday it suspended in error some accounts relaying information about Russian military movements as the threat builds for an attack on Ukraine.

The social network has begun restoring access to the users, which were taken down due to "our work to proactively address manipulated media," tweeted the platform's head of site integrity Yoel Roth.

A company spokesperson said earlier claims that the accounts were taken offline by a coordinated campaign or mass complaints were untrue.

"We took enforcement action on a number of accounts in error," the spokesperson added. "We're expeditiously reviewing these actions and have already proactively reinstated access to a number of affected accounts."

Like Facebook and YouTube, the platform is regularly accused of not doing enough to fight misinformation.

But Twitter has fewer human and financial resources than its Silicon Valley neighbours to curb the harmful phenomenon.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's borders, with the West saying they could attack at any moment.

Rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv, the Kremlin said, in a move that opens the door for Russian troops to move in.

Washington and Britain say Russia's force is poised to strike Ukraine and trigger the most serious war in Europe for decades, but Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is open to negotiation - within limits.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Ukraine, Russia
Ukraine Government and Banking Websites Hit by More Cyberattacks, Destructive Malware
Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitter Mistakenly Pulled Accounts Monitoring Russian Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  3. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  4. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  5. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  8. Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Mobile Achieves Highest Revenue in Lifetime Microtransactions, Crosses $1.5-Billion Mark
  2. Ford CEO Jim Farley Says No Plan to Spin Off EV Business, but Change Coming
  3. Google Allows San Francisco Bay Area Employees to Work From Office, Eases COVID-19 Norms
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Join Majority Cryptocurrencies in Registering Losses; Tether, USD Coin See Gains
  5. Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter Mistakenly Pulled Accounts Monitoring Russian Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis
  7. Ukraine Government and Banking Websites Hit by More Cyberattacks, Destructive Malware
  8. Facebook-Parent Meta Lays Out Moves Being Made to Build the Metaverse
  9. Intel 12th Gen CPUs for Slim and Light Laptops Announced
  10. Infinix Zero 5G Android 12 Update to Roll Out in August, Brand Executive Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.