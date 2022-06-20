Technology News
loading

Reliance Fined for Not Promptly Disclosing 2020 Facebook $5.7 Billion Deal

Facebook invested $5.7 billion (nearly Rs. 44,400 crore) in Reliance's Jio in 2020 to allow WhatsApp to offer payments services.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 June 2022 23:26 IST
Reliance Fined for Not Promptly Disclosing 2020 Facebook $5.7 Billion Deal

The regulator imposed a penalty of Rs. 3 million on Reliance

Highlights
  • SEBI said it was "incumbent" on Reliance to provide "due clarification"
  • Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment
  • The deal helped billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance slash its heavy debt

India's market regulator on Monday fined Reliance Industries and two of its compliance officers for violating fair disclosure norms during Facebook's $5.7 billion (nearly Rs. 44,400 crore) investment in its digital unit in 2020.

In April 2020, Meta's Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Reliance's Jio, aiming to allow WhatsApp to offer payments services to millions of small businesses. The deal helped billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance slash its heavy debt load.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said Reliance did not disclose the deal even after newspaper reports in March 2020 published price-sensitive details about the imminent investment that led to a spike in its shares.

Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

"When the bits of (unpublished price-sensitive information) that then became selectively available the company abdicated its responsibility to verify and come clean on the unverified information that was floating around," SEBI said in its order late on Monday.

SEBI said it was "incumbent" on Reliance to provide "due clarification on its own" once it knew about the "selective availability" of the information.

The regulator imposed a penalty of Rs. 3 million on Reliance and the two compliance officers. 

Last year, it was reported that India's conglomerate Reliance Industries has partnered with Facebook, Google, and fintech player Infibeam to set up a national digital payment network. In 2020, India's central bank invited companies to forge new umbrella entities (NUEs) to create a payments network that would rival the system operated by the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), as it seeks to reduce concentration risks in the space.

Citing three unnamed sources, the report said that the group led by Reliance and Infibeam was in the advanced stages of submitting their proposal to the Reserve Bank of India.

A spokesperson for Infibeam declined comment on the report, saying the company was bound by the confidentiality of process, while Reliance, Google, and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Reliance, Jio, Meta, Google, SEBI
Apple AR Glass Enters Design Development Stage to Debut in 2024: Report

Related Stories

Reliance Fined for Not Promptly Disclosing 2020 Facebook $5.7 Billion Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  5. Telegram Premium Subscription Now Official, Offers Additional Features
  6. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  7. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition With Ultra HD Display Launched: Details
  8. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  9. Realme Q5x With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Said to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras
  2. Oppo A57 (2022) Launched in India With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC: All Details
  3. Reliance Fined for Not Promptly Disclosing 2020 Facebook $5.7 Billion Deal
  4. Apple AR Glass Enters Design Development Stage to Debut in 2024: Report
  5. Motorola Razr 3 Battery Tipped to Pack 2,800mAh Battery Ahead of Imminent Launch
  6. Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Here’s What Initial Game Offering is All About in Web3 World
  8. Tecno Spark 9T With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Around the Corner, 3 Variants Coming: Report
  10. Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro Tipped to Sport 2K Display; Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro Expected to Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.