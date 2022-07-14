Technology News
loading

Reddit Is Making GIF Comments Open to All Following Powerups Shut Down

Any safe-for-work subreddit can activate the feature that enables commenting in GIFs.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 14 July 2022 11:28 IST
Reddit Is Making GIF Comments Open to All Following Powerups Shut Down

Reddit recently announced that it is making commenting in GIFs accessible for everyone

Highlights
  • Newly created SFW communities would have to opt out of the feature
  • Powerups are a community subscription
  • Reddit has already funded about 13 community projects

Reddit is making commenting in GIFs open for everyone. This feature was earlier restricted to the Powerups subscribers of the social media platform. Reddit is winding up Powerups and the company announced that they will be un-gating some of the popular features that were bundled as part of Powerups. Earlier this year, Reddit said that it's setting up a new initiative called Community Funds with an initial investment of $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.6 crore) to support a range of projects.

Reddit recently announced that it is making commenting in GIFs accessible for everyone as the social media site is shutting down Powerups.

Powerups are a community subscription that allows Reddit communities to unlock perks and special features for the community. As mentioned earlier, the company is un-gating some of the popular features bundled into Powerups, and deprecating the community subscription component.

Thus, any safe-for-work (SFW) subreddit can activate the feature to comment in GIFs. Newly created SFW communities would have to opt out of the feature in order to keep the feature turned off.

“We are focused on finding ways to empower communities and encourage better conversations on Reddit. We believe that conversations can take multiple forms, and enabling multimedia experiences gives users a new way to express themselves in comment threads, resulting in richer conversations. By enabling GIFs in comments will help save you a click when someone links to another GIF offsite,” the company said in its post.

In April, Reddit said that it's setting up a new initiative called Community Funds with an initial investment of $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.6 crore) to support a range of projects. Reddit has already funded about 13 projects so far. Some of these projects include a comics tournament, a billboard in Times Square, and a digital conference for history lovers.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reddit, Powerups
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Google Cloud to Adopt Arm-Based Ampere Chips, Increasing Pressure on AMD, Intel

Related Stories

Reddit Is Making GIF Comments Open to All Following Powerups Shut Down
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  2. Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of First Electric Sedan
  3. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  4. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Truecaller Open Doors Real-Time Audio Chat App Announced: Details
  9. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T1x India Launch Date Set for July 20: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 14 Series Trial-Production Begins, Mass Production in August: Report
  3. Chinese Official Sacked for Negligence, Video Game Addiction; Faces Criminal Investigation
  4. Reddit Is Making GIF Comments Open to All Following Powerups Shut Down
  5. Google Cloud to Adopt Arm-Based Ampere Chips, Increasing Pressure on AMD, Intel
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Carrier, Unlocked Models Surface on FCC Database
  7. Crossbeats Slide TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. Twitter Says No Companywide Layoffs Planned Ahead of Legal Battle Over Sale to Elon Musk
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Rise Again Pulling Up Majority Altcoins, Stablecoins See Dips
  10. Amazon’s Ring Unit Gave Police Data Without User Consent 11 Times in 2022, US Lawmaker Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.