Reddit recently announced that it is making commenting in GIFs accessible for everyone as the social media site is shutting down Powerups.

Powerups are a community subscription that allows Reddit communities to unlock perks and special features for the community. As mentioned earlier, the company is un-gating some of the popular features bundled into Powerups, and deprecating the community subscription component.

Thus, any safe-for-work (SFW) subreddit can activate the feature to comment in GIFs. Newly created SFW communities would have to opt out of the feature in order to keep the feature turned off.

“We are focused on finding ways to empower communities and encourage better conversations on Reddit. We believe that conversations can take multiple forms, and enabling multimedia experiences gives users a new way to express themselves in comment threads, resulting in richer conversations. By enabling GIFs in comments will help save you a click when someone links to another GIF offsite,” the company said in its post.

In April, Reddit said that it's setting up a new initiative called Community Funds with an initial investment of $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.6 crore) to support a range of projects. Reddit has already funded about 13 projects so far. Some of these projects include a comics tournament, a billboard in Times Square, and a digital conference for history lovers.