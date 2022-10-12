Technology News
loading

Meta Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset With Outward Facing Cameras, Eye Tracking Sensors Launched: Details

The new Quest Pro headset will hit shelves on October 25 at a price of $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,23,400).

By Reuters |  Updated: 12 October 2022 09:34 IST
Meta Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset With Outward Facing Cameras, Eye Tracking Sensors Launched: Details

The Quest Pro features several upgrades over Meta's existing Quest 2 headset

Highlights
  • The Quest Pro is lighter and slimmer than its predecessors
  • Quest 2 headset dominates the consumer virtual reality market now
  • Meta has added tracking sensors to the Quest Pro

Meta Platforms unveiled its Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's break into the higher-end market for extended reality computing devices.

The new headset, unveiled at Meta's annual Connect conference, will hit shelves on October 25 at a price of $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,23,400), and will offer consumers a way to interact with virtual creations overlaid onto a full-colour view of the physical world around them.

The launch is an important step for Zuckerberg, who last year announced plans for the device - then called Project Cambria - at the same time that he changed his company's name from Facebook to Meta to signal his intention to refocus the social media giant into a company that operates a shared immersive computing experience known as the metaverse.

Zuckerberg has since poured billions of dollars into that vision. Reality Labs, the Meta unit responsible for bringing the metaverse to life, lost $10.2 billion (roughly Rs. 83,952 crore) in 2021 and has lost nearly $6 billion (roughly Rs. 49,387 crore) so far this year.

The Quest Pro features several upgrades over Meta's existing Quest 2 headset, which overwhelmingly dominates the consumer virtual reality market.

Most strikingly, it has outward-facing cameras that capture a sort of 3D livestream of the physical environment around a wearer, enabling mixed reality novelties like the ability to hang a virtual painting on a real-world wall or have a virtual ball bounce off a real table.

The Quest 2, by contrast, offers a more rudimentary grayscale version of this technology, called passthrough.

The Quest Pro is lighter and slimmer than its predecessors, with thin pancake lenses and a relocated battery that sits at the back of the headset, distributing its weight more evenly while reducing overall bulk.

For fully immersive virtual reality, Meta has added tracking sensors to the Quest Pro that can replicate users' eye movements and facial expressions, creating a sense that avatars are making eye contact.

Pitching productivity

Meta is pitching the Quest Pro as a productivity device, aimed at designers, architects and other creative professionals.

In addition to offering its own Horizon social and workspace platforms, the company has also made virtual versions of Microsoft work products like Word, Outlook and Teams available.

At a preview of the device days before its launch, Meta gave reporters a glimpse of the type of user it had in mind by showcasing apps like Tribe XR, a virtual training environment for DJs learning how to use complex equipment.

Tribe XR is already available in virtual reality, but a demonstration showed how passthrough technology may enable DJs to use the app to play real-world gigs, as it means they can look out past their virtual equipment at actual partygoers.

Meta plans to sell the Quest Pro in consumer channels to start, while adding enterprise-level capabilities like mobile device management, authentication and premium support services next year, executives said at the press event.

They said the device is intended to complement rather than replace the entry-level Quest 2, which sells for $399.99.

For now, that means the Quest Pro stops short of enabling the complex commercial applications Meta has suggested it wants its metaverse tech to support.

The company is still working on a mixed reality experience for its Horizon Workrooms app that would make a person's avatar appear to be present in a real-world conference room with other users, which it is calling Magic Rooms.

Still, the Quest Pro's price point puts it well under the cost of existing enterprise-focused devices like Microsoft's Hololens 2, which was released for commercial use in 2019 and is already present in operating rooms and on factory floors.

An entry-level Hololens 2 sells for $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2,88,000).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Quest Pro, Meta Platforms, Horizon Workrooms, Mark Zuckerberg, Quest 2
Apple, Google Will Reportedly Bring 5G Update to iPhone, Pixel Devices by December
Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid Retains Support from Binance, Sequoia Capital For Web3 Push

Related Stories

Meta Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset With Outward Facing Cameras, Eye Tracking Sensors Launched: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Offers on Cameras
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, More
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Live: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobiles
  4. Redmi A1+ to Launch in India on October 14, Specifications Teased: Details
  5. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  6. JioBook Budget Laptop With Snapdragon 665 SoC Listed in India: Details
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Battery, Display Details Leak Online
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. RuPay Payments: Singapore, UAE Express Interest in Accepting Payments System, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says
  2. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Seek Permit for Starlink Satellite Internet Services in India: Report
  4. Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid Retains Support from Binance, Sequoia Capital For Web3 Push
  5. Meta Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset With Outward Facing Cameras, Eye Tracking Sensors Launched: Details
  6. PS5 India October 12 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition
  7. Apple, Google Will Reportedly Bring 5G Update to iPhone, Pixel Devices by December
  8. Adani Networks Said to Have Received Licence for Full Fledge Telecom Services
  9. Lyft Testing Earnings Algorithm to Let Drivers See Destination, Pay Details Before Accepting Request
  10. DoT, MeitY to Meet Smartphone Companies, Telecom Operators on Wednesday to Discuss 5G Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.