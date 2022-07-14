Ahead of World Emoji Day 2022 on Sunday, a preview of emojis has been unveiled that will gradually be available to Android and iOS users. Emojipedia has drafted a list and sample images for Emoji 15.0, which includes 31 emojis for this year and it will likely be rolled out in 2022 and 2023. However, the designs of the emojis will vary as per the platform. A Shaking Face, two Pushing Hands which can be used for a high-five symbol, and a plain Pink Heart are some of the few emojis that have been approved for the rollout this September.

Other inclusions of Emoji 15.0 include a light blue heart, a grey heart, a hair pick, and more. It also includes a Khanda emoji- the symbol of the Sikh faith. The draft list of the emojis can also change from now and finalisation in September.

Moreover, the Emoji 15.0 samples also include mammals, animals including a donkey, birds including a blackbird, and even a jellyfish emoji.

Emojipedia, however, noted, "In total there are 31 recommended emojis for Emoji 15.0, which is significantly less than the 112 recommendations last year and the 334 in 2020. In fact, it is the smallest number of new emojis that Unicode has ever recommended at any one time.”

This drafted list of Emoji 15.0 is not said to be finalised by the Unicode Consortium until September, but most draft candidates are usually accepted, according to Emojipedia.