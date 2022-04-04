Technology News
Elon Musk Discloses 9.2 Percent Stake in Twitter in Regulatory Filing

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 April 2022 16:14 IST
Musk was responding to a Twitter user's question whether he would consider building social media platform

  • Musk is a prolific user of Twitter himself
  • Musk had said Twitter is undermining democracy
  • Twitter's shares soared 16 percent in premarket trading

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has built a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, sending the micro-blogging site's shares soaring 16 percent in premarket trading.

Late March, the silicon valley billionaire said he was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user's question on whether he would consider building a social media platform consisting of an open source algorithm and one that would prioritise free speech and where propaganda was minimal.

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late. He has said the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Tesla
