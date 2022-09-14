Technology News
loading

Meta Seeks Secret Information From Rivals, Over 100 Firms Subpoenaed in FTC Lawsuit

Meta reportedly subpoenaed 132 companies for documents related to their operation, and may approach 100 more firms for information in a 2020 US FTC case.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 14 September 2022 16:23 IST
Meta Seeks Secret Information From Rivals, Over 100 Firms Subpoenaed in FTC Lawsuit

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta's rivals like Snap and TikTok have opposed the company's subpoenas

Highlights
  • Meta has been accused of monopolising the social media market
  • The US FTC's case against Meta could go to trial in 2024
  • Meta may seen secret information from over 200 companies in total

Meta has asked for secret details from several social media firms, including some of its rivals like Snap, TikTok, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Clubhouse, according to a report. The firm is facing a 2020 US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit alleging that it monopolised the social media market. The firms have accused Meta of relying on the lawsuit to gain access to secret information about their services. The company could reportedly approach over 200 firms in total to provide information for litigation in the FTC's lawsuit, which is expected to go to trial in 2024.

According to a Bloomberg report, Facebook parent Meta has subpoenaed 132 companies for secret documents, due to its the 2020 US FTC lawsuit that alleges its acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram allowed it to monopolise the social media market. Meta has reportedly stated that it could approach 100 other firms for information.

The attempt to subpoena information from companies like Clubhouse, a social audio app, and Instagram rival TikTok, appears to be one of the ways Meta wants to illustrate the entry of new players in the US market, according to the report.

TikTok has exploded in popularity in recent months, and competes with Instagram and other short video services in the US. Meanwhile, several other companies have added Clubhouse's social audio features to their services, such as Twitter's Spaces feature.

Citing court filings, the report states that Meta is looking for documents related to sensitive details of how the firm's competition acquires users, scales their products, and monetise various features. 

A federal judge in California was expected to decide how much information Meta's rival Snap was required to provide in the case, as per the report, which states that the company has opposed the request to hand over data that goes back to the formation of the company.

According to the report, several other companies have also been asked to turn over secret information, including social media, communication service providers, and software firms like Pinterest, LinkedIn, Snap, TikTok, Match, Twitter, Reddit, and Oracle. The list reportedly includes foreign firms like Line, Naver, and Rakuten.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, US FTC, FTC, Regulation
Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 1-Inch Camera Sensor: Details
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Revealed, Set to Release on May 12, 2023

Related Stories

Meta Seeks Secret Information From Rivals, Over 100 Firms Subpoenaed in FTC Lawsuit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Significant Price Cuts in India: All Details
  4. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  5. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  6. Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  8. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. Google Tipped to Be Working on a Compact Flagship Pixel: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Price, Offers on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital
  2. Real Estate Major Hiranandani Launches NFTs, Sales to Fund Engineering Students in Need
  3. Moto E22 Global Launch on September 16, Colours Tipped: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series One UI 5.0 Beta Registrations Available in India: All Details
  5. Google Loses Appeal Over EU Antitrust Ruling, Fine Trimmed to EUR 4.125 Billion
  6. WhatsApp Testing Ability to Hide Online Status on Latest Android Beta Update: Report
  7. NASA Updates 'Eye In The Solar System' Website Lets Users Explore Outer Space From Home
  8. Google Pixel Compact Phone Said to Be in Development; Could Feature a Hole-Punch Display: Details
  9. Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, Watch SE (2nd Generation) Battery Capacities Revealed: Report
  10. Apple Acquires Patent for Foldable Self-Healing Display: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.