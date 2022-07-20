Technology News
loading

Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX

New York-based MetaX told the court it had been "crushed" by Facebook's rebrand and said its "ability to operate as Meta has been eviscerated."

By Reuters | Updated: 20 July 2022 14:43 IST
Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX

MetaX said Meta Platforms' rebrand will drive it out of the marketplace

Highlights
  • Meta Platforms rebranded from Facebook in October 2021
  • Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a request for comment
  • MetaX said it had discussed a potential partnership with Facebook in 2017

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc was hit with a trademark lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday by MetaX LLC, a company that creates immersive virtual-reality experiences, for allegedly stealing its name for its pivot to the metaverse.

New York-based MetaX told the court it had been "crushed" by Facebook's rebrand and said its "ability to operate as Meta has been eviscerated."

It accused Meta Platforms of infringing its federal "Meta" trademarks, and requested a court order that blocks the social media company from using "Meta" for goods and services that overlap with MetaX's as well as an unspecified amount of money damages.

Meta Platforms rebranded from its eponymous social networking platform in October 2021, betting that the metaverse, a shared virtual realm, will succeed mobile internet.

MetaX's founder, Justin "JB" Bolognino, said in a statement that Meta Platforms had "not only put our business in jeopardy, but that of the entire industry and the intellectual property rights of the innovators that have helped build it."

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MetaX specialises in "experiential and immersive technologies" using technologies like VR and augmented reality.

The company said in the lawsuit it had discussed a potential partnership with Facebook in 2017, and that a Facebook executive had praised one of MetaX's experiences that year as "amazing" and "spectacular."

MetaX said Meta Platforms' new focus on the metaverse and related VR and augmented-reality technology overlaps with its business and that it has started providing similar "immersive experiences" at some of the same places where it hosted its exhibits, including Coachella and South by Southwest.

MetaX said Meta Platforms' rebrand will drive it out of the marketplace, and that it has already caused people to mistakenly believe the companies are affiliated.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta Platforms, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp
Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  2. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  3. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  4. Redmi K50i First Impressions: Updating a Classic
  5. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  6. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  8. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  9. 8 Malware-Infested Apps Android Smartphone Users Must Delete Right Now
  10. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Braces for Q2 Earnings Hit as Analysts Expect 8 Percent Decline Over Previous Quarter
  2. Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX
  3. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty for Governments Launched; Aims to Compete With Amazon, Google
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Pre-Orders to Go Live on July 23
  6. Google to Face $1 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Play Store Pricing
  7. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 28, Price, Sale Date Leaked
  8. Electric Vehicles: More Than 13 Lakh EVs in Use in India, Government Says
  9. Indian Railways to Use Google Maps to Allot Exam Test Centres Within 300 Km Radius to Cut Travel Time
  10. Italian Regulators Give Nod of Approval to CryptoCom Exchange to Facilitate Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.