Technology News
loading

Meta, Snap Sued by Mother of US Teenager for His Suicide

Facebook-parent Meta and Snapchat-developer Snap has been accused to be responsible for teenage users’ addition to the platforms.

By Joel Rosenblatt, Bloomberg | Updated: 12 April 2022 14:57 IST
Meta, Snap Sued by Mother of US Teenager for His Suicide

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The lawsuit alleges that Meta deliberately designed algorithms that keep teens hooked

Highlights
  • Christopher James Dawley, an honours student, died by suicide in 2014
  • He was deeply drawn into social media and obsessed with body image
  • The firms are accused of not warning parents and users of their products

Meta Platforms and Snap were sued over a teenager's suicide in the latest effort by an advocacy group to hold the social media giants responsible for addiction to their platforms.
Christopher James Dawley, who went by CJ, was a college-bound honours student who played sports and enjoyed outdoor activities, but he got so deeply drawn into social media and obsessed with body image that he was frequently communicating on Instagram at 3 am, according to the complaint filed Monday by his mother in federal court. 

In January 2014, while CJ's family was cleaning Christmas decorations and about a month before his 17th birthday, he posted “Who turned out the light?” on his Facebook page, held a 22-caliber rifle in one hand, his smart phone in the other, and shot himself to death, according to the complaint.

Like previous cases filed by Seattle-based Social Media Victims Law Center, the suit alleges that Meta deliberately designed algorithms that keep teens hooked onto their platforms to promote excessive use that they know is indicative of addictive and self-destructive use.

“Neither Meta or Snap warned users or their parents of the addictive and mentally harmful effects that the use of their products was known to cause amongst minor users,” Donna Dawley's said in her complaint. 

Meta and Snap representatives didn't immediately respond to email messages after regular business hours seeking comment.

The case is Dawley v. Meta Platforms Inc., 22-cv-00444, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Snapchat
Ukraine Crisis: Nokia Is Pulling Out of the Russian Market
Market Share of Top Centralised Exchanges Hit 96 Percent in February 2022: Here's What That Means

Related Stories

Meta, Snap Sued by Mother of US Teenager for His Suicide
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  2. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  4. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched
  6. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  7. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  9. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Launches Dynamic Stories to Highlight News in Stories
  2. 14 Ads From Gaming Firms Found Violating Advertising Standards During IPL: ASCI
  3. Aadhaar Infrastructure Flaws Detailed in CAG Audit Report Into UIDAI Functioning; HCL, HP Named for Problems
  4. Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe For Charging Infrastructure
  5. Apple Watch May Come With Blood-Pressure Measuring Feature in 2024
  6. Russia to Launch Lunar Probe, Deepen Space Links With Belarus: Vladimir Putin
  7. RedBus Launches RedRail Online Train Booking App in India
  8. 20 New Jitendra Electric Scooters Catch Fire in Nashik, No Casualties
  9. Redmi 10A India Launch Tipped for April 20, Price Leaked
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video; May Pack Snapdragon 778G, 64-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.