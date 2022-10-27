Technology News
loading

Facebook-Parent Meta Says Q3 Profit Halved to $4.4 Billion YoY, Plans 'Significant Changes'

Meta and other Big Tech platforms have been affected by Apple's data privacy changes which have reduced leeway for ad personalisation.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 27 October 2022 11:16 IST
Facebook-Parent Meta Says Q3 Profit Halved to $4.4 Billion YoY, Plans 'Significant Changes'

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta said that it expects to hold headcount levels in check over the next year

Highlights
  • Meta shares plunged 19.1 percent to $105 (roughly Rs. 8,600)
  • Facebook monthly active users increased by just two percent
  • Meta employees at the tech titan tallied 87,314 in Q3 2022

Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion (roughly Rs. 36,210 crore) in the third quarter from $9.2 billion (roughly Rs. 75,700 crore) a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment. The social networking giant, which faces stagnating user numbers and cuts in advertising budgets, also said revenue slipped to $27.7 billion (roughly Rs. 2,28,000 crore) from $29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,38,600 crore) a year earlier.

"We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritisation and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company," said Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta shares plunged 19.1 percent to $105 (roughly Rs. 8,600) in after-market trades, the price less than a third of what it was at the start of this year.

"While we continue to navigate some challenging dynamics - a volatile macro economy, increasing competition, ad signal loss and growing costs from our long-term investments -- I have to say that our product trends look better from what I see then some of the commentary I've seen suggests," Zuckerberg told analysts on an earnings call.

The number of monthly active users at Facebook was up just two percent to 2.96 billion at the end of September, Meta reported.

Meanwhile, the number of employees at the tech titan tallied 87,314, a 28 percent increase from a year earlier, the earnings report stated.

"We are making significant changes across the board to operate more efficiently," Meta said in the release.

The Silicon Valley-based tech firm said that it expects to hold headcount levels in check over the next year.

Zuckerberg said that while tightening its belt, Meta will focus on its artificial intelligence that powers recommendations at offerings such as short-form video feature Reels, as well as ad messaging platforms and its vision for the metaverse.

Apple squeeze

Big tech platforms have been suffering from the economic climate, which is forcing advertisers to cut back on marketing budgets, and Apple's data privacy changes, which have reduced leeway for ad personalisation.

"Meta is on shaky legs when it comes to the current state of its business," said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

"Mark Zuckerberg's decision to focus his company on the future promise of the metaverse took his attention away from the unfortunate realities of today."

Those realities include Meta being under pressure due to global economic conditions, competition including TikTok, and Apple letting iPhone users curb collection of data "signals" for targeting money-making ads, according to the analyst.

Apple last year began letting iPhone users decide whether to allow their online activity to be tracked for the purpose of targeting ads -- a change which it said shows its focus is on privacy, but which critics note does not prevent the company itself from tracking.

Meta expected that policy, which impacts the precision of the ads it sells and thus their price, to cost the social media giant $10 billion (roughly Rs. 82,300 crore) in lost revenue this year.

This week, Apple updated its App Store rules to require that apps offered there use its payment system for sales of "boosted" posts, which are essentially ad messages promoted to the top of social media feeds for a price.

The App Store is the lone gateway for digital content to get onto iPhones or iPads.

The change means that Apple will be able to collect its 30 percent commission on that type of advertising at Facebook and Instagram, where all the money made previously had gone to Meta because they used their own payment system.

"Apple continues to evolve its policies to grow their own business while undercutting others in the digital economy," Meta said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

"Apple previously said it didn't take a share of developer advertising revenue, and now apparently changed its mind."

Meta had long delivered seemingly endless upward growth, but reported early this year its first decline in global daily users.

In July, Meta reported its first quarterly revenue drop and a plunging profit.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook
Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Offer 210W Fast Charging Ahead of Launch Today

Related Stories

Facebook-Parent Meta Says Q3 Profit Halved to $4.4 Billion YoY, Plans 'Significant Changes'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 4 Review: A Feature-Packed Smartwatch That Offers Good Value
  2. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Musk Lugs Sink Into Twitter Headquarters, Updates Profile to 'Chief Twit'
  6. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  8. Airtel Reduces Incoming Call Validity to 7 Days After Expiry of Prepaid Plan
  9. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Compete Against iQoo 11
  2. The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt Red, Built in Unreal Engine 5
  3. Samsung Expects Chip Demand to Recover in 2023 as Q3 Profits Fall, Names Lee Jae-Yong Executive Chairman
  4. BTC Retains Value Above $20,000 for Second Day, Crypto Market Cap Exceeds $1 Trillion
  5. Tesla Said to Face US Criminal Probe Into Self-Driving Claims Following Multiple Crashes
  6. Vivo X90 Pro+ to Feature 6.78-Inch 2K AMOLED Display, More Specifications Tipped: Report
  7. Facebook-Parent Meta Says Q3 Profit Halved to $4.4 Billion YoY, Plans 'Significant Changes'
  8. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Offer 210W Fast Charging Ahead of Launch Today
  9. Elon Musk Lugs Sink Into Twitter Headquarters, Updates Twitter Profile to 'Chief Twit'
  10. PlayStation Plus November 2022 Free Games: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.