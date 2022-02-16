Technology News
Facebook Parent Meta Agrees to Pay $90 Million to Settle Privacy Lawsuit Over User Tracking

The accord also requires Facebook to delete data it collected improperly.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 February 2022 17:55 IST
Settlement covers Facebook users in the United States who between April 22, 2010 and September 26, 2011

Highlights
  • Facebook allegedly compiled users' browsing histories
  • The case had been dismissed in June 2017
  • The company denied wrongdoing but settled to avoid the costs

Facebook agreed to pay $90 million (roughly Rs. 675 crore) to settle a decade-old privacy lawsuit accusing it of tracking users' Internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.

A proposed preliminary settlement was filed on Monday night with the US District Court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. The accord also requires Facebook to delete data it collected improperly.

Users accused the Meta unit of violating federal and state privacy and wiretapping laws by using plug-ins to store cookies that tracked when they visited outside websites containing Facebook "like" buttons.

Facebook then allegedly compiled users' browsing histories into profiles that it sold to advertisers.

The case had been dismissed in June 2017, but was revived in April 2020 by a federal appeals court, which said users could try to prove that the Menlo Park, California-based company profited unjustly and violated their privacy.

Facebook's subsequent effort to persuade the US Supreme Court to take up the case was unsuccessful.

The company denied wrongdoing but settled to avoid the costs and risks of a trial, according to settlement papers.

Settling "is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders and we're glad to move past this issue," Meta spokesman Drew Pusateri said in an email.

The settlement covers Facebook users in the United States who between April 22, 2010 and September 26, 2011 visited non-Facebook websites that displayed Facebook's "like" button.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs plan to seek legal fees of up to $26.1 million (roughly Rs. 195 crore), or 29 percent, from the settlement fund. The lawsuit began in February 2012.

Facebook has faced other privacy complaints.

In July 2019, it agreed to bolster privacy safeguards in a US Federal Trade Commission settlement that also included a $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,520 crore) fine.

On Monday, Texas' attorney general sued Meta, claiming it collected facial recognition data without users' permission.

The case is In re: Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 12-md-02314.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Facebook, Meta
