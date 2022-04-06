Technology News
Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for All Users via Government-Issued ID Cards

Koo will need to to enable this feature by entering their government ID number, and on successful authentication, will be awarded a 'green tick'.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 April 2022 15:13 IST
Koo on Wednesday announced that it has launched Voluntary Self-Verification for all its users, claiming to be the first social media platform in the world to do so. It also boasts that it is the "first 'Significant Social Media Intermediary' to to enable this feature in accordance with Rule 4(7) the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. "

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
