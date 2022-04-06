Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for All Users via Government-Issued ID Cards

Koo on Wednesday announced that it has launched Voluntary Self-Verification for all its users, claiming to be the first social media platform in the world to do so. It also boasts that it is the "first 'Significant Social Media Intermediary' to to enable this feature in accordance with Rule 4(7) the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. "

Users of Koo will need to to enable this feature by entering their government ID number, and on successful authentication, will be awarded a 'green tick'.

Refresh

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.