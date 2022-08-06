Technology News
loading

Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels

Currently, Instagram tops out around 4:5 when displaying vertical images that have been cropped.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 6 August 2022 11:23 IST
Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels

Instagram might have halted its controversial redesign

Highlights
  • Instagram will begin testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos
  • Instagram pulled its TikTok-like redesign
  • The new feed also added overlay gradients

Photo and video sharing platform Instagram might have halted its controversial redesign, but that doesn't mean the company plans to stop focusing on full-screen content. During the weekly Ask Me Anything, CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that Instagram will begin testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos "in a week or two." "You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram. So, we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally," Mosseri said.

Currently, Instagram tops out around 4:5 when displaying vertical images that have been cropped accordingly. But introducing support for slimmer, taller 9:16 photos will help them fill the entire screen as you scroll through the app's feed. CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that Instagram will be testing this feature during the weekly Ask Me Anything.

Recently, Instagram pulled its TikTok-like redesign. Several photographers criticised Instagram's TikTok-like redesign for the way it forces all photos to awkwardly display in a 9:16 frame. The new feed also added overlay gradients to the bottom of posts so that text would be easier to read. But that clashed with the original appearance of photographers' work.

During the course of Instagram's shaky redesign test with users, Mosseri admitted more than once that the full-screen experience was less than ideal for photos. Now Instagram very much still intends to showcase that ultra-tall photo experience, but without mandating it across the board.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Adam Mosseri
Twitter Breach Said to Have Exposed Anonymous Account Owners

Related Stories

Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Price Tipped, Said to Be Same as iPhone 13 Pricing: Details
  2. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  9. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  10. Darlings Review: Alia Bhatt Movie Doesn’t Understand What ‘Dark Comedy’ Is
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels
  2. Twitter Breach Said to Have Exposed Anonymous Account Owners
  3. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Launches 'India Ki Udaan' to Mark 75 Years of Country's Independence
  5. Greek Government Rocked by Resignations Amid Long-Simmering Surveillance Scandal
  6. Tesla to Face US Agency Probe Into Two Crashes That Killed Motorcyclists
  7. TRAI Seeks Views on Big Data, AI Adoption to Improve Telecom Services, Enhance Network Security
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch; Specifications, Features Tipped
  9. Government Proposes Competition Law Amendment; Seeks to Tighten Rules on Antitrust Scrutiny
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Gets OxygenOS 12 Update With Improved Face Recognition: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.