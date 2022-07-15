Instagram on Thursday announced new features aimed at creators as part of the company's attempts to make the social media platform “the best online space for creators to make a living.” The company has introduced subscriber chats, subscriber reels, subscriber posts, and a subscriber home. Under the subscriber home tab, users will be able to filter out posts that are only available to them. Back in January, the company had announced the first version of its subscriptions feature for creators in the US. The company was also found testing the features in India in the same month.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, announced in a video post on the social media platform that the company is now introducing more subscription features to Instagram. The subscriber chats, subscriber reels, subscriber posts, and subscriber home features will allow creators on the platform to have a steady and sustainable income, according to Mosseri.

The newly introduced subscriber chats feature will allow creators to interact with up to 30 subscribers at a time. In the video, it seems the feature creates a special group chat between the creator and their subscribers. Subscriber posts, according to Mosseri, was one of the most requested features by creators. It allows creators to post photos, Reels, and videos just for their subscribers. This is paired with the subscriber home feature that lets subscribers view all the exclusive content that has been posted by a creator — that they have subscribed to — under a single tab.

Instagram had started testing the features with a few creators in the US in the January this year. At that time, it only offered subscriber stories, subscriber badge, and subscriber live features. According to a report, in the same month, Instagram started displaying the option to subscribe to select creators. At the time, Gadgets 360 was able to access the subscription page of one of the creator's profile. The subscription pricing was also display — Rs. 89, Rs. 440, and Rs. 890 a month.