Technology News
loading

Instagram Adds Subscription Features to Let Creators Share Posts, Interact With Subscribers: Details

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the new subscription features via a post on Instagram.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 15 July 2022 19:17 IST
Instagram Adds Subscription Features to Let Creators Share Posts, Interact With Subscribers: Details

nstagram had started testing the features with a few creators in the US in the January

Highlights
  • Instagram reportedly tested subscription features in January in India
  • Subscriber posts was one of the features most requested by creators
  • Earlier the subscription price in India has been revealed

Instagram on Thursday announced new features aimed at creators as part of the company's attempts to make the social media platform “the best online space for creators to make a living.” The company has introduced subscriber chats, subscriber reels, subscriber posts, and a subscriber home. Under the subscriber home tab, users will be able to filter out posts that are only available to them. Back in January, the company had announced the first version of its subscriptions feature for creators in the US. The company was also found testing the features in India in the same month.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, announced in a video post on the social media platform that the company is now introducing more subscription features to Instagram. The subscriber chats, subscriber reels, subscriber posts, and subscriber home features will allow creators on the platform to have a steady and sustainable income, according to Mosseri.

The newly introduced subscriber chats feature will allow creators to interact with up to 30 subscribers at a time. In the video, it seems the feature creates a special group chat between the creator and their subscribers. Subscriber posts, according to Mosseri, was one of the most requested features by creators. It allows creators to post photos, Reels, and videos just for their subscribers. This is paired with the subscriber home feature that lets subscribers view all the exclusive content that has been posted by a creator — that they have subscribed to — under a single tab.

Instagram had started testing the features with a few creators in the US in the January this year. At that time, it only offered subscriber stories, subscriber badge, and subscriber live features. According to a report, in the same month, Instagram started displaying the option to subscribe to select creators. At the time, Gadgets 360 was able to access the subscription page of one of the creator's profile. The subscription pricing was also display — Rs. 89, Rs. 440, and Rs. 890 a month.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Sub
Vivo T1x Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 680 SoC Ahead of July 20 India Launch
Oppo Pad Air Teased to Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Up to 7GB of Extended RAM Support

Related Stories

Instagram Adds Subscription Features to Let Creators Share Posts, Interact With Subscribers: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  4. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  5. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max 3D Models Show Complete Design
  7. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  8. Xiaomi Smart Speaker With IR Control, LED Digital Clock Launched in India
  9. All You Need to Know About Shoorveer, the Next Disney+ Hotstar Series
  10. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Taiwan Accuses Chinese Apple Supplier Luxshare of Stealing Secrets, Charges 14 People
  2. Oppo Pad Air Teased to Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Up to 7GB of Extended RAM Support
  3. Instagram Adds Subscription Features to Let Creators Share Posts, Interact With Subscribers: Details
  4. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 680 SoC Ahead of July 20 India Launch
  5. OnePlus 10 Ultra Design, Camera Layout Tipped by OnePlus Patent Filing, Drawings: Report
  6. Secret Headquarters Trailer: Owen Wilson Sports Iron Man-like Armour in Spy Kids-esque Superhero Movie
  7. Astronomers From China, Australia Jointly Discover Binary System Ejecting Common Envelope
  8. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 3D Models Surface Online, Shows Complete Design
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy M13: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Analysis of Neutrino That Crashed Into Antarctica Sheds Light on Origin of Cosmic Rays
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.