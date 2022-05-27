Technology News
Instagram Owner Meta Is Working to Restore the Platform After Users Report Access Issue

More than 6,600 users reported issues with Instagram.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2022 11:11 IST
Instagram Owner Meta Is Working to Restore the Platform After Users Report Access Issue

Photo Credit: Unsplash

About 84 percent of reports flagged trouble with accessing mobile app

  • Meta apologised and said it was working to get things back to normal
  • Recently, Instagram announced '1 Minute Music' tracks
  • These songs can be used to make videos and reels

Meta Platforms on Thursday said it was working on restoring Instagram, after thousands of users reported issues with accessing the image-sharing platform.

At its peak, more than 6,600 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, which collates status reports on outages from sources including user-submitted errors. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

According to the website, 84 percent of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," Meta said in a statement.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience."

Meanwhile, Instagram on Thursday announced '1 Minute Music' tracks that bring a collection of songs and videos that can be used in making Reels and Stories on the platform. The Meta-owned app has claimed that this latest '1 Minute Music' track collection comprises music from over 200 Indian musicians, including Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Himanshi Khurana, Aniruth, and GV Prakaash Kumar. The music collection is going to make Instagram content more entertaining and will inspire other artists to release their 1-minute music videos on the platform, according to the company.

Meta-owned Instagram claims that '1 Minute Music' also accompanies music videos along with the tracks, which too will be available on the platform. Meanwhile, some musical tracks from Indian artists like Himanshi Khurana, Kaur B, and Gurnazar Chattha have already gone live in the last 10 days on the online photo-video sharing platform.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

© Thomson Reuters 2022
Meta Platforms, Instagram, Meta
Oppo A57 (2022) With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Instagram Owner Meta Is Working to Restore the Platform After Users Report Access Issue
