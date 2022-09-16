Instagram has rolled out parental supervision tools and Family Center in India. Meta had announced the parental supervision tools and the Family Center tool in March 2022. The Family Center is place for parents and guardians to access supervision tools and resources from leading experts. These tools will let them see the screen time spent by their kids on Instagram and impose time limits. The new parental controls are part of Meta's promise to protect children who actively use its social media apps.

The American tech giant mentioned in a blog post that it worked closely with experts, parents, guardians, and teens to develop the Family Center, which is described as "a new place for parents to oversee their teens' accounts within Meta technologies, set up and use supervision tools, and access resources on how to communicate with their teens about Internet use."

At the time of launch, the supervision tools were available in the US only. With the launch of this tool, teenagers will need to approve parental supervision if their parent or guardian requests it.

Supervision on Instagram is optional, and both the parent and the teen must agree to the terms to use the tool. The feature can be removed at any time by either person. However, the other person will be notified if any of the party removes supervision.

The supervision feature allows parents to set time limit for Instagram usage, select scheduled breaks for Instagram use, see the time spent on Instagram, notice the accounts being followed by the teenagers as well as observe the accounts that are following the teenagers. Teenagers will also get a preview of the details that their parents or guardians will be able to supervise.