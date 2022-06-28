Technology News
loading

Instagram, Facebook Remove Posts Offering Abortion Pills

Memes and status updates explaining how women could legally obtain abortion pills in the mail exploded across social platforms.

By Associated Press | Updated: 28 June 2022 10:12 IST
Instagram, Facebook Remove Posts Offering Abortion Pills

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Plann

Zignal counted more than 250,000 general mentions of abortion pills on social media platforms by Sunday

Highlights
  • Court ruled to overturn constitutional right to an abortion on Friday
  • Social media companies begun removing posts that offer abortion pills
  • Abortion pills can legally be obtained through the mail

Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure.

Such social media posts ostensibly aimed to help women living in states where preexisting laws banning abortion suddenly snapped into effect on Friday. That's when the high court overruled Roe v. Wade, its 1973 decision that declared access to abortion a constitutional right.

Memes and status updates explaining how women could legally obtain abortion pills in the mail exploded across social platforms. Some even offered to mail the prescriptions to women living in states that now ban the procedure.

Almost immediately, Facebook and Instagram began removing some of these posts, just as millions across the US were searching for clarity around abortion access. General mentions of abortion pills, as well as posts mentioning specific versions such as mifepristone and misoprostol, suddenly spiked Friday morning across Twitter, Facebook, Reddit and TV broadcasts, according to an analysis by the media intelligence firm Zignal Labs.

By Sunday, Zignal had counted more than 250,000 such mentions.

The AP obtained a screenshot on Friday of one Instagram post from a woman who offered to purchase or forward abortion pills through the mail, minutes after the court ruled to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion.

“DM me if you want to order abortion pills, but want them sent to my address instead of yours,” the post on Instagram read.

Instagram took it down within moments. Vice Media first reported on Monday that Meta, the parent of both Facebook and Instagram, was taking down posts about abortion pills.

On Monday, an AP reporter tested how the company would respond to a similar post on Facebook, writing: “If you send me your address, I will mail you abortion pills.”

The post was removed within one minute.

The Facebook account was immediately put on a “warning” status for the post, which Facebook said violated its standards on “guns, animals and other regulated goods.”

Yet, when the AP reporter made the same exact post but swapped out the words “abortion pills” for “a gun,” the post remained untouched. A post with the same exact offer to mail “weed” was also left up and not considered a violation.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law and it is illegal to send it through the mail.

Abortion pills, however, can legally be obtained through the mail after an online consultation from prescribers who have undergone certification and training.

In an email, a Meta spokesperson pointed to company policies that prohibit the sale of certain items, including guns, alcohol, drugs and pharmaceuticals. The company did not explain the apparent discrepancies in its enforcement of that policy.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed in a tweet Monday that the company will not allow individuals to gift or sell pharmaceuticals on its platform, but will allow content that shares information on how to access pills. Stone acknowledged some problems with enforcing that policy across its platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram.

“We've discovered some instances of incorrect enforcement and are correcting these,” Stone said in the tweet.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday that states should not ban mifepristone, the medication used to induce an abortion.

“States may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA's expert judgment about its safety and efficacy,” Garland said in a Friday statement.

But some Republicans have already tried to stop their residents from obtaining abortion pills through the mail, with some states like West Virginia and Tennessee prohibiting providers from prescribing the medication through telemedicine consultation.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Meta
Meta Launches Instagram Reels APIs Beginning Today, Complete Rollout by July 6

Related Stories

Instagram, Facebook Remove Posts Offering Abortion Pills
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Nest Cam (Battery) Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers
  2. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  6. Xiaomi 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Hinted to Launch on July 5
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Chinese OEM Said to Be Testing 240W Fast Charger
  10. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle in June 21 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Ordered to Censor Tweets, Handles Critical of Indian Government's Internet Censorship, More: Report
  2. Instagram, Facebook Remove Posts Offering Abortion Pills
  3. Dyslexic People, Skilled at Exploring, Helped in Evolution That Led to Human Survival: Study
  4. Growth in Space Tourism Can Take Toll on Climate, Finds Study
  5. Meta Launches Instagram Reels APIs Beginning Today, Complete Rollout by July 6
  6. iQoo 10 Series Tipped to be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  7. Clay-Bearing Sediments on Mars Indicate Life May Have Thrived on the Red Planet Billion Years Ago
  8. IISc Researchers Use GPUs to Discover Human Brain Activity in Recent Study
  9. Future Retail Deal: NCLT Reserves Order on Amazon Petition Against BoI's Insolvency Proceedings Plea
  10. NPCI, Paytm Debunk FASTag Scam Videos, Issue Statement to Explain Deduction Process
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.