Instagram, Facebook to Delay Taking Commission From Creators to 2024: Mark Zuckerberg

Instagram and Facebook will expand its Reels bonus program to more creators, says Mark Zuckerberg.

By ANI | Updated: 22 June 2022 14:07 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

Instagram and Facebook will expand its Reels bonus programme to more creators

Highlights
  • Instagram and Facebook will take a commission from different offerings
  • Stars will be available to all eligible creators
  • Meta is expanding its support for NFTs on Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company will "hold off on any revenue sharing on Facebook and Instagram until 2024," a year later than originally planned.

Under this move, Instagram and Facebook will take a commission from offerings like fan subscriptions, paid events, badges and the company's newsletter platform and Substack competitor Bulletin, where creators currently get to keep the entirety of their revenue from those platforms.

The executive also said Instagram and Facebook will expand its Reels bonus programme to more creators and allow them to monetise their short-form videos across both platforms.

Stars, a tipping method on Facebook, will also be available to all eligible creators. (Facebook does impose a tax when fans purchase Stars: creators get a penny for each Star they receive, but fans typically purchase them for more.)

The company is also testing out a "creator marketplace that will allow brands and creators to interact for sponsorships and other business opportunities -- a service that takes a page directly from TikTok, which offers its own marketplace for marketers and creators."

"We're heading towards a future where more people can do creative work they enjoy, and I want platforms like ours to play a role in making that happen," Zuckerberg wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post announcing the updates for creators.

Meta is also expanding its support for NFTs on Instagram, which it began testing on Instagram profiles last month.

Comments

Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Instagram
iPhone 14 Series to Get 80 Million OLED Panels From Samsung Display: Report
BTC Short Funds See Major Outflows, May Mean Negative Sentiment Close to Peak

