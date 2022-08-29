Technology News
loading

Instagram Precise Location: Viral Posts Spreading Misinformation Lead to Meme-Fest, Company Clarifies

Instagram says it does not share users' location with others.

By Sourabh Kulesh |  Updated: 29 August 2022 16:12 IST
Instagram Precise Location: Viral Posts Spreading Misinformation Lead to Meme-Fest, Company Clarifies

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram says it uses loaction for tags and map features

Highlights
  • Location sharing with Instagram is optional
  • This feature is also used while booking cabs
  • Location sharing is used by various other apps as well

Instagram has clarified that it does not share location with others and uses ‘precise location' for things like location tags as well as map features. The Meta-owned company's response came after a number of accounts had shared a message claiming that an update from Instagram might allow iPhone users' followers to know their exact location. The message, as expected, was widely praised for making people aware of the threats that they might get due to the availability of their exact location. However, it turns out to be misinformation and suggests exactly how ill-informed social media users could be.

Instagram Precise Location on iPhone

While the origin of this misinformation (Instagram calls it ‘meme') is not known, a message spread widely on the photo and video sharing platform suggesting that iPhone users are at a risk of exposing their ‘EXACT location' to their Instagram followers that could lead criminals to commit theft and help stalkers. The message read that if a user tags the place on their post, their exact location (vs. broader location) will be shared with their followers.

Instagram came out with a response clearing the air over the matter. The Meta-owned platform claimed that it does not share a user's location with others. It works just like other social media companies and “we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features.” It also says that users have the authority to manage Location Services via their device settings. However, it is to be noted that you might not be able to enjoy the experience you have right now.

Consider a scenario where you have gone to an awesome resort with a great, peaceful atmosphere and you want to brag about your find on your social media handles. You just take out your phone, click an image, search for the resort's name, tag it, and tap share. People will know exactly which resort you are in and might want to explore more about it. This is only possible because you allowed Instagram to access your exact location. This can be done on both iOS and Android.

It is the same feature that allows you to book your Uber and Ola cabs. The same feature helps you reach a destination precisely. And it is totally opt-in. You don't want to share your location, fine, don't share it. But then you won't be able to tag and brag about that awesome resort you visited, or the great restaurant you went to with your pals this weekend.

The above ‘meme-fest' could be another example of misinformation being spread without any substantiated evidence. While it is true that Instagram, and many other apps access your precise location, it comes with a bunch of other things. It is wrong to add false information to a fact and then spread fear in the community.

We have reached out to Instagram seeking further clarifications on the same and also how it handles such cases. We will update the story once we get a response from the company.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details

Related Stories

Instagram Precise Location: Viral Posts Spreading Misinformation Lead to Meme-Fest, Company Clarifies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  3. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G in India by October, All Regions by 2023 End
  4. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details
  6. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  9. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  10. Sony HT-S400 2.1-Channel Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Precise Location: Viral Posts Spreading Misinformation Lead to Meme-Fest, Company Clarifies
  2. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Netflix Unveils First Look at Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal Movie
  3. Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details
  4. Fantastic Four Finds Director in WandaVision's Matt Shakman, Exits Star Trek 4: Report
  5. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G Connectivity in India by October, Plans Full Coverage by 2023 End
  6. CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal Says EDs Raids Weren't About Money Laundering Probe
  7. Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped
  9. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Plan A Plan B: Netflix Sets September 30 Release Date. Watch Teaser Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.