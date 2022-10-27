Technology News
Instagram Crosses 2 Billion Monthly Active Users, Over 2 Billion Using WhatsApp Daily, Meta Says

Meta on Wednesday revealed that its total monthly users for Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram number 3.71 billion worldwide.

By Alex Barinka, Bloomberg |  Updated: 27 October 2022 14:02 IST
Instagram Crosses 2 Billion Monthly Active Users, Over 2 Billion Using WhatsApp Daily, Meta Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram user count is growing, is closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook

Highlights
  • Instagram surpassed 1 billion monthly active users in 2018
  • It underwent one of the biggest transformations since it was acquired
  • Instagram has also added Tok-style videos called Reels

Meta's Instagram now has 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook, in a sign of the social media giant's shifting makeup. The company disclosed the number during an otherwise-gloomy earnings report Wednesday, when a shaky ad market clouded Meta's forecast and sent its shares tumbling. It also said that more than 2 billion people now use its messaging app, WhatsApp, every day. Meta's total monthly users for its family of apps number 3.71 billion worldwide.

In June 2018, the company said Instagram surpassed 1 billion monthly active users. Since then, the app underwent one of the biggest transformations since it was acquired by Facebook -- now called Meta -- a decade ago. Instagram shifted away from exclusively showing posts from people users followed. Instead, it provided more algorithmically selected content based on what it thinks they're interested in. The service also added TikTok-style short-form videos, called Reels, which have been prioritised over other video formats on the platform.

Meta made those changes in an attempt to keep Instagram relevant in an increasingly crowded social media industry. Over the past few years, ByteDance's TikTok surged onto the stage with its popular topics-focused feed of videos. On TikTok, videos are algorithmically pushed out to people who are interested in a certain subject -- rather than just people who follow a post's creator.

It's important for Meta that its social media platforms continue to keep users coming back and spending time on Facebook and Instagram. The company makes the majority of its revenue from advertisements placed on those platforms. Lately, marketers have been spending less on digital ads amid uncertain economic conditions, leaving Meta and its rivals fighting for fewer dollars.

Instagram, acquired in 2012, built an advertising business that is a major revenue driver for Meta. The business model for WhatsApp, purchased in 2014, is more nascent.
© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Facebook, WhatsApp

Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Facebook, WhatsApp
Over 97 Percent of Phones Used in the Country Are Made in India, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says

Over 97 Percent of Phones Used in the Country Are Made in India, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says
