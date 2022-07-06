Technology News
loading

India Is Creating Ecosystem to Make Social Media Accountable: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Social media is a very powerful medium and it has a big influence on our lives, said union IT minister.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 July 2022 04:14 IST
India Is Creating Ecosystem to Make Social Media Accountable: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union IT minister also talked about creating system where content creators get their dues

Calling social media a "very powerful medium," Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that how to make it accountable is a "very valid question" and that an ecosystem is being created across the globe and in India for the same.

Self-regulation is a first step in the direction of making social media accountable, followed by industry regulation, and then government regulations, said the Union Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronics & Information Technology.

"Social media is a very powerful medium. Social media has a big influence on our lives. How to make it accountable has become a very valid question across the globe. All across the globe, countries and societies are moving in the direction of making social media accountable," he said while interacting with media persons on the sideline of a programme.

Queried on ways to make social media accountable, the minister said the first step is self-regulation.

"Any such content that creates a harmful impact on society should be removed. Next comes industry regulation, and thereafter the government regulation," he added.

"Everywhere across the globe and even in our country, an ecosystem, a thought process, is being created to make social media accountable," Vaishnaw said after interacting with the startups and students at Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII).

He also highlighted the need for a "fair system" where the content creator gets his dues when the social media platforms like Facebook reap benefits by sharing it.

A person who works hard to create content should also get the benefit and a part of the revenue if social media like Facebook benefits, he said. "Such a thinking is also gaining hold," the minister added.

"So, how to create a fair system, because this (social media) is very big progress. How everybody becomes a part of this progress, and how it becomes accountable — works are being done apace on these issues across the globe," he said.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: social media, facebook, India
Cryptoverse: With NFT Market Moving Towards Collapse, Experts Weigh What Lies Ahead

Related Stories

India Is Creating Ecosystem to Make Social Media Accountable: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  4. Download These iOS 14 Widgets Right Now
  5. Google One: Photos Features, Storage Plans, VPN Service, All Details
  6. Google ‘WifiNanScan’ App Helps Developers Measure Distance Between Phones
  7. PUBG Mobile Gets 90 FPS Gameplay Exclusively on Select OnePlus Phones
  8. Swiggy One Membership With Free Unlimited Deliveries Launched
  9. WhatsApp New Scam is Offering Users a Free Visa for the United Kingdom: Details
  10. WhatsApp Yet to Fix Flaws That Allow Message Manipulation: Check Point
#Latest Stories
  1. IISc Researchers Develop Design Framework to Build Next-Generation Analog Computing Chipsets
  2. India Is Creating Ecosystem to Make Social Media Accountable: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 Reportedly Rolling Out for 3 OnePlus Devices: Details
  4. Russian Lawmakers Approve Harsher Rules for Foreign Tech Firms Without Offices, Personal Data Transfer
  5. Apple AirPods Max Smart Case Said to Feature a Magnetic Clasp in New Patent
  6. WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  7. Delhi Government Mandates Electric Fleet for Cab Aggregators, Food Delivery Firms by April 1, 2030
  8. Tesla Should Rethink Production Plans After Deliveries Fall for First Time in Two Years: Wall Street Analysts
  9. Former TikTok Gaming Head to Launch Blockchain Games Startup as Big Players Keep Away
  10. Tesla Said to Pause Production After Shaky Quarter With Historic Production Milestone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.