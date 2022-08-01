Technology News
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Linked to Fake Elon Musk Crypto Account

The hacker shared a promotional tweet from Imran Khan’s Instagram account and linked to a fake crypto account for Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

By Gadgets 360 with Inputs from ANI | Updated: 1 August 2022 18:55 IST
Imran Khan has currently over 7.4 million followers

  • Imran Khan's official Instagram account was reportedly hacked
  • Hacker shared a tweet regarding cryptocurrency from his Instagram account
  • The former Pak PM is yet to issue an official response

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's official Instagram account was reportedly hacked on Monday. The hacker shared a promotional tweet regarding cryptocurrency from his Instagram account. A link to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fake crypto account was also attached to his handle. Imran Khan has currently over 7.4 million followers.

The former Pak PM is yet to issue an official response. His party members and followers are advising not to interact with any uncharacteristic posts.

Back in December, the Twitter handle of the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia posted a message over the non-payment of salaries to government officials.

Pakistan government officials claimed that the account was hacked.

Last year, Instagram introduced a Security Check feature for Instagram accounts that have been hacked in the past. The feature is aimed at making user accounts more secure, and guides users through the steps required to keep their accounts secure.

As part of the security check feature, users whose accounts have been compromised in the past get a prompt at login asking them to run a security check, taking them through the steps needed to secure their accounts. The social media platform also offers other methods through which users can keep their accounts secure.

One of the recommended ways to secure an account is by enabling two-factor authentication. Instagram mentions that users in certain countries will be able to secure their Instagram accounts using their WhatsApp accounts. Users can also activate two-factor authentication using their phone numbers or through authentication apps like Duo Mobile or Google Authenticator. The social media platform has detailed its two-factor authentication on its support page.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Imran Khan, Instagram, Cryptocurrency, Elon Musk
Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

